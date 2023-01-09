Search

Extreme Weather
Dramatic videos show floodwaters turn streets into rivers in California

Many residents have been told to evacuate as life-threatening flash flooding develops in parts of Northern and Central California.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Time-lapse video shows rapid rise of San Lorenzo River

SAN LORENZO, Calif. – Another powerful atmospheric river storm is hammering California with life-threatening flash flooding on Monday, and dramatic videos from the Golden State are showing the fury of the rising floodwaters.

Areas such as Santa Cruz and San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.

The time-lapse video above shows the waters of the San Lorenzo River rapidly rising.

Parts of the city of Santa Cruz were brought to a halt as floodwaters inundated an intersection at Mt. Hermon Road and Graham Road, making the roadway impassable.

The intersection at Mt. Hermon Rd. and Graham Rd. in Santa Cruz, California, was impassable due to flooding on Monday morning. (Courtesy: @CHPscrz / Twitter) 00:34

Atmospheric river floods streets in Santa Cruz

