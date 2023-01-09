Dramatic videos show floodwaters turn streets into rivers in California

SAN LORENZO, Calif. – Another powerful atmospheric river storm is hammering California with life-threatening flash flooding on Monday, and dramatic videos from the Golden State are showing the fury of the rising floodwaters.

Areas such as Santa Cruz and San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The time-lapse video above shows the waters of the San Lorenzo River rapidly rising.

Parts of the city of Santa Cruz were brought to a halt as floodwaters inundated an intersection at Mt. Hermon Road and Graham Road, making the roadway impassable.