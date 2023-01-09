Search

California flash flooding forces Montecito, other celebrity communities to evacuate

Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland and the City of Santa Barbara were evacuated on Monday due to heavy rain caused by an atmospheric river. This area also has a tragic history, as Monday marks the 5th anniversary of the deadly Montecito Mudslide in Santa Barbara County.

By Angeli Gabriel
Ellen DeGeneres describes floods, devastation in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The communities of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland and the City of Santa Barbara were evacuated on Monday due to heavy rain caused by an atmospheric river.

ATMOSPHERIC RIVER HAMMER CALIFORNIA WITH LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING AS RESIDENT TOLD TO EVACUATE

An atmospheric river is drenching the already water-logged area with even more rain, causing flash flooding and mudslides throughout central and northern California.

California flash flooding turns creek into rushing river

Located nearly 100 miles northwest of Hollywood, these communities are home to a number of celebrities and other wealthy individuals.

According to real estate site PropertyShark, the 93108 zip code for Montecito and part of the City of Santa Barbara ranks in the top 10 most expensive zip codes in the country. The median home price in this zip code was $4.3 million in 2022.

Floodwaters rush through Mission Creek in California

This area also has a tragic history, as Monday marks the 5th anniversary of the deadly Montecito Mudslide in Santa Barbara County. Caused by heavy rainfall in early January 2018, the mudslides led to 23 fatalities, 167 injuries and over 400 damaged homes.

Cal Firefighter Alex Jimenez walks out after marking a spot with a stick where he found a body under the mud at a house along Glen Oaks Drive in Montecito after a major storm hit the burn area Wednesday on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

More rain is expected to fall through Wednesday morning.

