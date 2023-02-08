The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of storms, snow and wind today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Triple-threat Thursday: Storm brings severe weather, snow, high winds to eastern US

A storm system crossing the eastern half of the U.S. this week is bringing a little bit of everything with it. Wednesday, severe thunderstorms tore across parts of the South while snow began falling in the Midwest.

Communities from Texas to Missouri reported seeing damage Wednesday that included large hail, damaging wind gusts and at least one tornado. Hardest hit appeared to be Tangipahoa Parish in Louisiana, where authorities said they rescued children who had been caught in a trailer that was overturned and destroyed during a suspected tornado.

The threat of severe weather is much lower Thursday and is confined to smaller areas of the Ohio Valley and Gulf Coast. On the cold side of this storm, snow and a wintry mix is falling from Iowa into Wisconsin and parts of Michigan.

The snowfall forecast as of Feb. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



As the storm begins to exit the region Thursday afternoon, it will create powerful winds. High Wind Warnings have been issued in both Indiana and Ohio. According to the FOX Forecast Center, gusts as high as 60 mph are possible in places such as Fort Wayne, Indiana. That falls well into the range of winds usually found in a tropical storm and can cause damage.

Before-and-after images show devastation wrought by earthquakes in Turkey

More than 16,000 people have died as a result of the powerful series of earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria this week. Search-and-rescue efforts continue in harsh winter weather.

Satellite images have revealed the terrible aftermath of the quakes in Turkey, showing a stadium filled with tents to house those whose homes were destroyed. Debris fills streets in bustling cities. Grain silos have been toppled.

