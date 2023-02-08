Satellite images show heartbreaking devastation before and after deadly earthquakes in Turkey

A catastrophic series of earthquakes devastated large parts of Turkey and Syria earlier this week, and the scope of the destruction is seen in satellite images shot before and after the landscape was forever changed.

Search-and-rescue teams continue to pull victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region, claiming more than 11,000 lives.

CATASTROPHIC EARTHQUAKES IN TURKEY, SYRIA KILL MORE THAN 11,000; DEADLIEST QUAKE SERIES IN 12 YEARS

Satellite images provided by Planet Labs PBC, taken above the city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, show what the city looked like before and after the deadly earthquakes.

Prior to Monday's quake, the city could be seen bustling with cars in the streets and beautiful green spaces for people to enjoy. A stadium can be seen in the lower-left corner of the before image. After the temblor, white tents can be seen set up at the stadium to provide shelter for those who lost their homes.

The satellite image taken after also showed hundreds of buildings that collapsed into the streets.

EAST VS. WEST: WHY EARTHQUAKES ARE FELT DIFFERENTLY ON EITHER SIDE OF THE U.S.

Another satellite image series showed what the city of Islahiye, Turkey, looked like before and after the catastrophic earthquakes.

Collapsed buildings can be seen in almost every corner of the image, and streets are filled with vehicles – presumably, emergency vehicles searching the piles of rubble for anyone who may still be alive.

‘LEGITIMATELY TERRIFYING’: FUTURE QUAKE, TSUNAMI COULD BURY SEATTLE'S SHORES UNDER 20 FEET OF WATER

In another series of before and after satellite images, destruction can also be seen in the city of Nurdagi, Turkey.

In the upper-right corner, grain silos can be seen standing. After the earthquakes, they collapsed and destroyed everything inside.

Other buildings in these images can be seen before they collapsed and after.