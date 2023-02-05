Report: Dozens killed as catastrophic 7.8 quake rocks Turkey

NURDAGI, Turkey -- A massive 7.8 earthquake shook southeastern Turkey early Monday morning, reportedly causing widespread damage and at least dozens of fatalities.

The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST Sunday) and was followed 11 minutes by another strong 6.7 aftershock, according to the US Geological Survey.

The death toll is already in the dozens and is feared to be considerably higher in both Turkey and neighboring Syria, according to the Associated Press.

Officials reported several buildings have toppled in Turkey, the AP reported.

The USGS says based on past earthquake data, "significant casualties are likely" and that "extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread."

The quake had a depth of 11 miles and was likely felt as far away as Beirut and Cairo, according to USGS data.

The area where the quake struck is considered seismically active, according to the USGS, though only three quakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred within about 150 miles of the epicenter since 1970.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

