Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Report: Dozens killed as catastrophic 7.8 quake rocks Turkey

The quake in Turkey struck at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST Sunday) and was followed 11 minutes by another strong 6.7 aftershock, according to the US Geological Survey. Several buildings collapsed in Turkey, according to reports.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province

A view of the destroyed building after 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province, on February 6, 2023 in Diyarbakir, Turkiye. Search and rescue works continue in the area. 

(Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

NURDAGI, Turkey -- A massive 7.8 earthquake shook southeastern Turkey early Monday morning, reportedly causing widespread damage and at least dozens of fatalities.

The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST Sunday) and was followed 11 minutes by another strong 6.7 aftershock, according to the US Geological Survey.

The death toll is already in the dozens and is feared to be considerably higher in both Turkey and neighboring Syria, according to the Associated Press.

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 1 of 24

      (Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency)

  • 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
    Image 2 of 24

      (Tunahan Akgun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

  • 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
    Image 3 of 24

      (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency )

  • 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
    Image 4 of 24

      (Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency)

  • Image 5 of 24

      ( )

  • Image 6 of 24

      ( )

  • SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE
    Image 7 of 24

      (Rami al SAYED / AFP)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 8 of 24

      (Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 9 of 24

      (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Image 10 of 24

      (Adsiz Gunebakan/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 11 of 24

      (Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 12 of 24

      (Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 13 of 24

      (Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)

  • 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
    Image 14 of 24

      (Tunahan Akgun/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 15 of 24

      (Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 16 of 24

      (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 17 of 24

      (Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 18 of 24

      (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkey's provinces
    Image 19 of 24

      (Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 20 of 24

      (Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 21 of 24

      (Izzet Mazi/Anadolu Agency)

  • SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE
    Image 22 of 24

      (BAKR ALKASEM/AFP )

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 23 of 24

      (Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency)

  • Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
    Image 24 of 24

      (Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV 

Officials reported several buildings have toppled in Turkey, the AP reported.

The USGS says based on past earthquake data, "significant casualties are likely" and that "extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread."

The quake had a depth of 11 miles and was likely felt as far away as Beirut and Cairo, according to USGS data.

The area where the quake struck is considered seismically active, according to the USGS, though only three quakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred within about 150 miles of the epicenter since 1970.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.
 

Tags
Loading.