Freezing temperatures, wintry weather threatens Turkey quake victims trapped in rubble

By Hillary Andrews
Survivors flee Turkey quake through snow lined streets

Rain and snow not only slow rescue and clean up efforts after the massive quake in Turkey but threaten trapped survivors and those now homeless with hypothermia and frostbite. FOX News' Alex Hogan reports the latest.

GAZIANTEP, Turkey – A region devastated by three major earthquakes this week now has to fight snow and freezing temperatures in some heavily damaged regions amid the race to find survivors left in rubble and sheltering thousands now left homeless.

The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook much of central Turkey and northwestern Syria was followed by 6.7 and 7.5 aftershocks within hours, and the area continues to be jolted by strong aftershocks.

THOUSANDS DEAD, HUNDREDS AWAIT RESCUE FROM RUBBLE AFTER POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES JOLT TURKEY, SYRIA

Countless buildings collapsed, killing thousands, and trapping others, according to the Associated Press. Even more, those trapped inside and survivors left homeless are in danger of freezing while battling winter temperatures, potentially making this disaster even more deadly.

Catastrophic earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria overnight.

(FOX Weather)

Survivors face nighttime temperatures in the 20s

Rescuers must dig through the debris in temperatures that sat just over freezing for highs on Monday, while emergency managers worry about low temperatures bottoming out around 20 degrees, leaving survivors that are still trapped susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite, or freezing to death.

Even victims transferred to hospitals face cold as the temblor severed power and heat to so many buildings that remain standing.

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA?

Take a look at the snow on top of the partially collapsed building.

(Adsiz Gunebakan/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The epicenters for the large earthquake and aftershocks were located north of Aleppo, Syria near Gaziantep, Turkey. 

The city was jolted awake at 4:17 a.m. to a temperature of 21 degrees. Families in pajamas rushed out to the icy streets. Many quake victims didn't have time to grab jackets or shoes before they fled their crumbling homes.  Some areas even had snow falling as the quake struck. 

WHAT IS FROSTBITE?

TOPSHOT - A resident stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. - Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP) (Photo by RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

A dazed man walking with no coat after the deadly quake.

(Getty Images)

The FOX Forecast Center expects patches of freezing rain and sleet stretching west to east along the hardest hit areas on Tuesday, while areas to the north like Malatya, Turkey are seeing moderate snow after several days of it already.

Survivors and rescuers are struggling with a mix of ice and snow along the hardest hit areas.

(FOX Weather)

WHAT DOES FROSTBITE DO TO YOUR BODY?

Compare the forecasted precipitation type map above to the shake intensity map below, depicting hundreds of miles that experienced "severe," "violent" and "extreme" shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

quake shake intensity map

The USGS reports that the worst shaking was violent and extreme in the orange and red.

(FOX Weather)

The city of Gaziantep, which is near the epicenter, is expecting snow showers on Tuesday with high temperatures only reaching the 30s by afternoon. Drier weather is in store the rest of the week, but overnight temperatures are still set to drop well below freezing each night.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

(FOX Weather)

Cities to the south of the epicenter will see a chilly rain through Tuesday as rescue efforts continue.

Aleppo, Syria which is south of the epicenter will see rain not snow while cleaning up on Tuesday. Unfortunately the cold drops fall on compromised roofs and will lead to even more damaged personal belongings as everything left behind in homes is drenched.

Rain will hamper rescue and clean up efforts on Tuesday in Aleppo.

(FOX Weather)

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Freezing temperatures overnight will turn the water in leaky homes into ice.

The weather clears by Wednesday into Saturday to aid recovery efforts. But temperatures do not warm up, and nights will remain below freezing. Experts believe the region will be rocked by numerous aftershocks in the coming hours and days. 

At last check, the USGS reported more than 50 aftershocks in the region so far.

