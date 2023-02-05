No rest for the weather-weary, ice last week, flooding rains this week

So many still cleaning up from the crippling ice storm last week are looking over their shoulders at the new storm hitting the same areas. This week's midweek storm brings the possibility for flash floods, severe storms and northern snow. The next system ramps up Tuesday and will impact the eastern two-thirds of the nation through the end of the week.

Monday is the calm before the storm as the low pressure center spins up and takes aim.

DEADLY ICE STORM THAT HAS CRIPPLED PARTS FO TEXAS, MID-SOUGH FINALLY COMING TO AN END AFTER 4 DAYS

The next storm bringing border to border rain and snow develops on Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Tuesday

"The return of plentiful moisture will lead to a severe risk for parts of Texas, most notably Southeast Texas, where a few storms may briefly turn severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado," said the FOX Forecast center.

"It's still unclear if the ingredients for severe weather will come together in time, which may act to increase or decrease the severe potential leading up to Tuesday," the Forecast Center continued.

LOOK AT THE DAMAGE LEFT BEHIND BY SEVERE STORMS, TORNADOES THAT RIPPED THROUGH HOUSTON AREA

Severe storms possible in Texas.

(FOX Weaather)



By Tuesday night the rain crawls into the Midwest as well. Areas hit hard by the ice storm will see heavy rains and are at risk for flash flooding.

"Storms will be efficient rainmakers, easily exceeding over 1-2 inch per hour rain rates. Given already saturated soils in place, an area of greater threat for flash flooding will exist from Houston to Little Rock," said the Forecast Center. "A widespread soaking 2-3 inches of rain is expected across parts of the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Tuesday through Thursday. "

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Tracking the flash flood threat.

(FOX Weather)



Wednesday

The flood threat increases into the overnight Tuesday, and peaks after sunrise on Wednesday.

"Rain is expected to stretch from Indianapolis to New Orleans by midday Wednesday along the quickly moving cold front. Some severe potential will exist, mostly in the form of damaging winds, but this potential is unclear at this time as it is highly dependent on the evolution of storms on Tuesday," said the center.

Estimated rain totals through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



As the cold air wraps counterclockwise around the system, snow works its way into Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

"The highest snow totals are highly dependent on the exact track of the system. Forecast models suggest the areas that could see the most snow are along a line from Eastern Kansas northward to Wisconsin," said a FOX forecaster. "Upwards of 5 inches of snow could fall, which may lead to some impacts during the morning and evening commute."

"Forecast models indicate the timing for this snow would begin late Wednesday in Eastern Kansas, and reach Wisconsin by Thursday afternoon," explained the center.

SNOW 101: THE BASICS OF SNOW

Light to moderate snow expected.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday

The storm charges east Thursday. The fast moving front soaks the Appalachian Mountains in the morning. Drivers on the I-95 corridor will need windshield wipers by afternoon.

"This rain will spread along the east coast during the day Thursday before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean by Friday," explained the center. "Some lingering thunderstorms will be possible in Florida Friday as the front stalls across the Sunshine State. Around 1-2" of rain will be possible along the East Coast from this storm system."

On the snowy side, Kansas City and Des Moines could see up to 3 inches of snow while Green Bay could net as much as 5 inches.

I-95 SHUTDOWN: 1 YEAR SINCE MAJOR SNOWSTORM CAUSED 18+ HOURS OF GRIDLOCK IN VIRGINIA

Watch for rain and snow east of the Rockies from Tuesday to Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Friday

On the cold side, FOX Weather is already tracking another storm for the northern tier of states.

"A second system will quickly swing through the same areas Friday into Saturday, and with more cold air in place than previously, some additional snow totals upwards of 3 inches will be possible," said the Forecast Center.

Keep watching FOX Weather and keep tabs of the storm on the app to follow this developing weather story.