Watch: Satellite photos capture snow on Mars deserts with eerie comparisons to Earth

NASA satellites have recently featured frozen precipitation in two places where you might not expect it: the desert sands of China ... and Mars. But they can bear a resemblance.

On Earth, snow-dusted dunes were spotted in China's Taklamakan Desert after a winter storm swept through the region between Jan. 12 and 14, according to NASA.

Snow is only observed in that desert every few years, last spotted in 2021, 2013 and 2008, NASA said, though such sightings may be becoming more frequent.

"One study authored by Xinjiang University researchers reported a trend toward higher temperatures and more precipitation in the Tarim Basin between 1961 and 2019, including both rain and snow," according to NASA.

NASA compared the photo to white-covered sandy dunes spotted just a bit farther away – OK, several million miles away – on Mars. Instruments on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter routinely find barchan dunes, which, at first glance, may appear to be covered in snow as well.

Yet on Mars, it's not frozen water but frozen carbon dioxide – essentially dry ice.

Carbon dioxide freezes at -190 degrees, so it only forms in areas under extremely cold conditions, such as nighttime at the poles, according to NASA. When temperatures warm, the frost doesn’t melt to liquid but instead goes straight to vapor like dry ice.

While it's not traditional water-based snow, NASA planetary scientist Slyvian Piqueux says the Red Planet does get carbon dioxide snowfall – though usually only over flat areas with light accumulations.

"Enough falls that you could snowshoe across it," Piqueux said. "If you were looking for skiing, though, you’d have to go into a crater or cliff side, where snow could build up on a sloped surface."

While Mars has an average temperature of -85 degrees – enough to make you consider the sanity of snowshoeing even if the planet were inhabitable – some of the lower latitudes can reach up to 70 degrees in the summer.