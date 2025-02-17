The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm to impact Tennessee Valley days after deadly flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, and Presidents Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flood-stricken Tennessee Valley braces for winter storm

Deadly flash flooding slammed portions of Kentucky and Tennessee over the weekend, and now the region is bracing for a developing winter storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow that could affect cleanup and recovery efforts.

At least nine people were killed in Kentucky as a result of the flash flooding, and the failure of a levee in Tennessee forced officials to declare a state of emergency and evacuate the community of Rives due to the rising water, lack of power and cold temperatures.

Now, preparations are underway as the FOX Forecast Center tracks a winter storm expected to impact the region this week. Winter weather alerts are in effect for portions of the Plains and Midwest, and they stretch into areas hit hard by flooding over the weekend.

Could Northeast, mid-Atlantic get pummeled by nor'easter this week?

Parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic could be in for their biggest snowstorm of the season later this week if all the pieces come together, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Computer forecast models are showing an impactful winter storm developing in the Plains and tracking across the central and eastern U.S.

However, uncertainty remains about the system's exact track and what the impacts will be for those along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor.

Life-threatening cold invades US this week

The polar vortex is returning to the U.S. this week, and frostbite-inducing temperatures are expected to blast millions of Americans throughout the week ahead. The FOX Forecast Center said that arctic air will descend and spread across the U.S., and temperatures are expected to plummet to 30-40 degrees below average for this time of year.

The north-central U.S. will suffer from the most extreme cold, with wind chills as low as -60 degrees for parts of the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota .

Extreme Cold Warnings now extend from the U.S.-Canada border to Texas.

Watch: Deadly flooding slams Kentucky

Dramatic videos and photos are emerging from across the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians after catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported across the region over the weekend.

A drone video recorded in London , Kentucky, shows the scope of the devastation from above, with water surrounding numerous buildings, roads and vehicles over the weekend after torrential rain led to widespread flooding.

Flash Flood Warnings and rare Flash Flood Emergencies were issued on Saturday and Sunday, with forecasters warning that the excessive rain was causing rivers and streams to rapidly rise and flow out of their banks.

