Avalanche buries 2 ski patrollers on California’s Sierra Nevada

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. - Two ski patrollers were caught in an avalanche Friday after heavy snowfall from a recent atmospheric river triggered a slide on Lincoln Mountain in California’s Sierra Nevada.

According to Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, two ski patrol members were conducting mitigation work in a closed area when the snow gave way.

Rescue crews quickly extracted one staff member, who was considered responsive, while another sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The region reported around 6 feet of snow since midweek, which has made some of the snowpack unstable.

In response to the event, Mammoth Mountain Resort announced that lift operations were closed, with no indication of when the mountain will reopen.

With a high danger of slides throughout the Sierra Nevada mountain range, an Avalanche Warning was in effect, according to the National Avalanche Center.

"Despite the storm tapering off, widespread human-triggered avalanche activity remains very likely due to old weak snow below the storm snow and continued blowing snow. Large avalanches could happen on exposed slopes near and above treeline or in sheltered below-treeline terrain, which people often consider safe. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended," the agency stated in an alert.

The region has experienced several deadly collapses in the past, including an incident in 2006 when a group of ski patrollers fell 21 feet into a volcanic vent. Three patrollers ultimately perished due to asphyxiation from volcanic gases, according to Mammoth Mountain.

Experts say avalanches can occur at any time of the year but are most common during and just after snowstorms when the snowpack is most unstable.

If not skiing or snowboarding on a maintained slope, it’s advised to wait at least 36 hours for the snowpack to become more stable before venturing out.

The center says, on average, 27 people die each winter from avalanches in the United States, with most occurring in Colorado and Alaska.