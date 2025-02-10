Massive 40-foot avalanche buries Idaho highway

BOISE, Idaho – A large avalanche has closed a section of a central Idaho highway, and officials say the road will remain closed "until further notice" until the massive amounts of snow are removed and conditions are determined to be safe for drivers.

Officials with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said State Highway 21 between Grandjean and the Banner Summit was closed on Sunday when the massive avalanche slid down a mountain and buried the road.

The closure currently impacts the highway from Milepost 93.7 to 105.5 and will remain closed until further notice.

"We do not close highways without reason, and this slide is a perfect example," the ITD said in a Facebook post.

According to the department, the biggest section appeared to be about 40 feet deep.

The department shared dramatic images of the avalanche and showed snow covering the highway, as well as crews working to remove it from the road.

The ITD said crews were hopeful that the road could be reopened by Monday afternoon or Tuesday. However, according to Idaho 511, conditions would be reassessed on Tuesday morning.

Deadly avalanches have been reported across some western U.S. states recently.

Officials said an avalanche killed a skier and injured another at Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon over the weekend. Also in Utah, a Wyoming man was killed in an avalanche while he was snowmobiling with a friend earlier this month.

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance.

Avalanches can happen any time there is snow, but the risk is increased at certain times of the year.

They often occur when fresh new snow falls on top of an already-compacted snow base. That newer snow becomes unstable, triggering an avalanche.

Heavy snow and strong winds can also result in natural avalanches, but the National Weather Service says that manmade avalanches are much more common.