Wyoming man killed in Utah avalanche while snowmobiling with friend

Police in Utah said a Wyoming man was killed on Monday after an avalanche occurred while he was snowmobiling in the northern part of the state.

According to information provided by the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old victim from Evanston, Wyoming, had been snowmobiling in the Monte Cristo Snowmobile Area with a friend when the avalanche occurred.

The unidentified friend was unable to locate the victim after the avalanche and called for help.

Officials said first responders, including helicopters and a K-9 team, were dispatched to the area just after 3 p.m. local time.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, the snow was very deep where the avalanche occurred, and it took nearly four hours to locate the victim.

The victim was located just before 6:30 p.m. local time.

Extreme avalanche danger reported in West

Avalanche conditions across the western U.S. range from low to extreme, and Avalanche Watches and Warnings have been issued.

A considerable avalanche danger exists at higher elevations in six states across the West, while high and extreme conditions have been reported in parts of Northern California and Idaho.

Because of the threat, Avalanche Watches and Warnings have been issued in parts of western Montana, while Avalanche Warnings are in effect in Idaho, California and Nevada.

According to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center in Missoula, Montana, the recent heavy snow, combined with high winds, will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow across the region.

And the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee, California, said a Backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central Sierra Nevada mountains between Yuba Pass and Ebbetts Pass, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

However, the warning does not include ski areas or highways where avalanche mitigation programs occur.

"Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the mountains due to heavy snow, rain on snow, and strong winds," officials said. "Widespread avalanche activity is very likely."

In addition, avalanches that are large enough to bury or injure people are expected across the region.