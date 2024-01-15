How to stay safe from avalanches as risk remains high in western US

Winter storms have dumped feet of new snow across the highest mountain peaks in the western U.S. recently, leading skiers to brave the elements and head outdoors for a day on the slopes.

However, the blasts of winter weather have also led to unstable snowpacks, resulting in a high danger of avalanches in many parts of the West.

Deadly avalanches have already been reported just two weeks into the start of 2024.

One man was killed, and two others were rescued after an avalanche last week near Stevens Peak in northern Idaho.

Located in Shoshone County, Stevens Peak recently received heavy snow and experienced powerful winds, which created conditions ripe for avalanches.

Another skier was killed at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley in California last Wednesday after an avalanche occurred just after the resort opened for the day.

Palisades Tahoe officials said an avalanche happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday above the GS gully area of KT-22. It was the first day the area for experienced skiers was open for the season.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said two people were buried during the avalanche; one person was killed, and another person was injured. Two other people were caught in the slide but did not suffer injuries.

Avalanche danger remains high across western US

The avalanche danger in the western U.S.

Because of the snow and other winter conditions, the avalanche danger remains high across the western U.S.

According to avalanche.org, there is a moderate avalanche danger across the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest. Conditions vary between moderate and considerable across the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.

There is a high avalanche danger, however, across portions of Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

A map showing Avalanche Warnings and Avalanche Watches.

Because of the risk, Avalanche Warnings have been issued across the Rocky Mountains. This includes ski resorts in areas including Salt Lake City, Manti, Richfield and Cedar City in Utah, as well as Steamboat Springs, Vail, Grand Junction and Telluride in Colorado.

Avalanche Watches have been posted for areas near Pagosa Springs in Colorado.

What is an avalanche?

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline and can be triggered from below or from a distance.

Avalanches can happen any time there is snow, but the risk is increased at certain times of the year.

They often occur when fresh new snow falls on top of an already-compacted snow base. That newer snow becomes unstable, triggering an avalanche.

Heavy snow and strong winds can also result in natural avalanches, but the National Weather Service says that manmade avalanches are much more common.

"In 90 percent of avalanche incidents, the snow slides are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim's party," the NWS says. "Avalanches kill more than 150 people worldwide each year."

How to survive an avalanche

While avalanches are sudden, there are warning signs to help you stay safe. Here are tips from the NWS on how to stay safe while you are on the slopes.