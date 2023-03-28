Tense video shows massive avalanche sliding down Utah mountain, enveloping skiers in snow cloud

SUNDANCE, Utah – A group of skiers had the view of a lifetime when they captured video of a large avalanche sweeping down Mount Timpanogos outside the Sundance Resort in Utah on Monday, enveloping them in a cloud of snow.

The video recorded by Thomas Farley shows the avalanche sliding down the mountain and sending a large powder cloud into the sky, according to Storyful.

"(Monday), there was a natural avalanche that started on Mount Timpanogos and carried down the mountain into an area outside of our ski area boundaries," Sundance Resort said on Twitter. "Footage shows the dust/wind cloud reaching guests who were watching, but no one was hurt as (the) deposition area never reached our boundaries."

Farley told Storyful that he was skiing with friends when they witnessed the avalanche, and then he pulled out his phone to record the moment after making sure the group would be safe.

"The avalanche did not make it to the resort boundaries, but the massive powder cloud did," he told Storyful. "It kept us covered in a super thick cloud of snow for one or two minutes."

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, there was a considerable to high avalanche danger in the area when the avalanche swept down the mountain.