1 presumed dead, 2 rescued after Idaho avalanche

WALLACE, Idaho – A man is presumed dead after he and two other men were caught in an avalanche Thursday near Stevens Peak in northern Idaho.

Located in Shoshone County, Stevens Peak recently received heavy snow and experienced powerful winds, which created conditions ripe for an avalanche.

According to the county Sheriff's Office, officers received a Garmin GPS alert of a possible fatality near Stevens Peak about 3 p.m. Thursday.

A mission was organized to rescue three men who were believed to be caught in an avalanche near the mountain.

Officers and first responders were able to communicate with two of the men through a GPS texting device. The men were then located and brought back to receive medical care, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials began a targeted search for the third man, based on the two men’s last known location. However, based on information from the two rescued men, officials said the third man is now believed to be deceased. As of early Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced that they have ended their rescue efforts for the third man.

A retrieval mission for the individual was expected to begin Friday morning.

Officials said the names of the individuals will not be released at this time.

Stevens Peak is part of the northern Rocky Mountains and stands at over 6,800 feet, according to Peakbagger. It is a popular destination for climbers, skiers and hikers.

The surrounding area at elevations above 5,500 feet is currently under an Avalanche Warning until Saturday at 7 a.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

"Very dangerous avalanche conditions," the NWS said. "Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended."

The NWS noted that recent heavy snow and powerful wind will likely produce unstable snow in widespread areas throughout the backcountry at higher elevations.

This is the second deadly avalanche in the U.S. this week. On Wednesday, a skier was killed during an avalanche on the opening day of the KT-22 trail at Palisades Tahoe resort in California.