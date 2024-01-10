Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

One person dead after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe during crippling winter storm

The avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort happened following major snowfall for the Tahoe area and during an ongoing winter storm. One person was killed and another was injured in the avalanche, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender talks about a deadly avalanche that happened at a California ski resort on Wednesday. 03:29

Avalanche kills at least 1 person at California ski resort

FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender talks about a deadly avalanche that happened at a California ski resort on Wednesday.

LAKE TAHOE, Ca. – One skier was killed at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California after an avalanche occurred Wednesday morning, about 30 minutes after the resort opened for the day. 

Palisades Tahoe officials said an avalanche happened at about 9:30 a.m. above the GS gully area of KT-22. It was the first day the area for experienced skiers was open for the season. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said two people were buried during the avalanche, one person was killed, and another person was injured. Two other people were caught in the slide but did not suffer injuries. 

Officials said the victim was a male guest at the ski resort. The injured person was also a guest and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The avalanche field is about 150 feet wide, 450 long and 10 feet deep, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Officials with the sheriff's office said the search has ended and no one else is missing.

Visitors ride a ski lift at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley

File photo: Visitors ride a ski lift at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, California, US, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The parade of storms that triggered deadly floods in California earlier this month provided a needed boost to the states snowpack, a major source of drinking water that has shriveled with climate change and drought. Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Sheriff's Office responded along with Olympic Valley Fire and Palisades Tahoe during the search and rescue operation. 

"This is a very sad day for my team and everyone here," Palisades Tahoe CEO Dee Byrne said.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

The resort includes two ski areas – Palisades and Alpine Meadows. – that were under separate ownership for years but combined ownership in 2011. The two ski areas are now under Palisades Tahoe, combined by a lift connection. 

A deadly avalanche in 1982 killed seven people at Alpine Meadows ski resort and is considered one of the deadliest snowslides in U.S. history, according to FOX News.

Avalanches on the heels of major winter storm

The avalanche happened as a bomb cyclone brought blizzard-like conditions to the Pacific Coast.

According to the ski resort website, Palisades Tahoe saw 3 inches of snow during the past 24 hours. On Sunday, two resort areas received 13 and 17 inches of snow over 24 hours. 

This week a powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions across the West Coast following heavy snowfall over the weekend. 

Where the avalanche occurred in Tahoe.

Where the avalanche occurred in Tahoe. 

(FOX Weather)

On Wednesday, the Tahoe area was under a considerable risk of avalanche, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center forecast. 

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Northern California and the Sierra Nevada from Wednesday into early Thursday. 

Another major winter storm is set to arrive on the West Coast from Friday into Saturday.

Tags
Loading...