Watch: Colorado ski patrol blows up the side of a mountain to prevent avalanches

Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado released footage showing ski patrol launching explosives into a snowy mountainside.

According to Telluride Ski Resort, about 12 inches of snow fell at the resort within 36 hours. To ensure the snow would be safe for visitors to enjoy, the ski patrol conducted avalanche mitigation efforts.

In a video recorded on Wednesday, the team can be seen venturing out into the mountains on skis and a snowmobile, with their bright red jackets popping on the wintry white landscape.

One member, standing on skis, throws an explosive into the side of a mountain.

With ears plugged, the ski patrol waits for the explosion, which bursts into a sharp, gray bloom that soon fades into a soft cloud of smoke.

Other images show explosives being launched into the mountain from afar.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an average of 27 deaths have occurred due to avalanches over the last 10 winters in the U.S.

Setting off explosives, such as those used by the Telluride Ski Resort ski patrol, help prevent the conditions can lead to a deadly avalanche.