Avalanche kills skier, injures another at Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon

BRIGHTON, Utah – One man died and another was injured during an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, two skiers were caught in the avalanche and carried away.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said it received the call about the avalanche at 12:48 p.m. local time Saturday.

One skier died, and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson took to Facebook to give her condolences to the friends and family of the skier who died.

Wilson also thanked Salt Lake County Search and Rescue for their dedication during the rescue.

At this time, it's not known what triggered the avalanche, the sheriff's office said.

Last Monday, a man from Wyoming died during an avalanche while snowmobiling in Monte Cristo, Utah, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.