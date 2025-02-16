See it: Videos, photos show scope of deadly flooding from Kentucky to Virginia

Dramatic videos and photos are emerging from across the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians after catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported across the region over the weekend.

At least three people, including a child, are confirmed dead in Kentucky due to the flooding, and numerous high-water rescues were underway to help those trapped by rising and raging floodwaters.

A drone video recorded in London, Kentucky, shows the scope of the devastation from above, with water surrounding numerous buildings, roads and vehicles over the weekend after torrential rain led to widespread flooding.

Flash Flood Warnings and rare Flash Flood Emergencies were issued on Saturday and Sunday, with forecasters warning that the excessive rain was causing rivers and streams to rapidly rise and flow out of their banks.

A video recorded in Madison County, Kentucky, shows flooding on Dry Bridge Road after water within Paint Lick Creek quickly rose.

"Whole entire trees have come down here and washed away," X user @oddballwx said in a video.

Middle Tennessee was also hit hard by flooding, and images there also show rivers with raging rapids quickly flowing downstream.

A video recorded by Nikki Pezzopane showed a creek in Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, "roaring" on Saturday afternoon.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday and shared photos showing water rising within the state park.

She also shared images of floodwaters creeping into neighborhoods in Clarksville and surrounding homes on Saratoga Drive.

To the east in Virginia, another dramatic video showed raging floodwaters sweeping downstream through the community of Pulaski.

In a post on X, Marcus Taylor described the flooding as "huge," and the National Weather Service had warned people that even with the breaks in the rain, flooding was still a concern.