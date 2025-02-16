Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Videos, photos show scope of deadly flooding from Kentucky to Virginia

At least three people, including a child, are confirmed dead in Kentucky due to the flooding, and numerous high-water rescues were underway to help those trapped by rising and raging floodwaters.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At least three people, including a child, have been killed in Kentucky after catastrophic and historic flooding slammed portions of four states from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

Child among 3 killed after catastrophic, historic flooding slams Kentucky

At least three people, including a child, have been killed in Kentucky after catastrophic and historic flooding slammed portions of four states from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

Dramatic videos and photos are emerging from across the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians after catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported across the region over the weekend.

At least three people, including a child, are confirmed dead in Kentucky due to the flooding, and numerous high-water rescues were underway to help those trapped by rising and raging floodwaters.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A drone video is providing a dramatic, bird's-eye look at catastrophic and deadly flooding that occurred across portions of Kentucky over the weekend. The video shows numerous buildings surrounded by water near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Watch: Drone video provides bird's-eye view of deadly Kentucky flooding

A drone video is providing a dramatic, bird's-eye look at catastrophic and deadly flooding that occurred across portions of Kentucky over the weekend. The video shows numerous buildings surrounded by water near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

A drone video recorded in London, Kentucky, shows the scope of the devastation from above, with water surrounding numerous buildings, roads and vehicles over the weekend after torrential rain led to widespread flooding.

Flash Flood Warnings and rare Flash Flood Emergencies were issued on Saturday and Sunday, with forecasters warning that the excessive rain was causing rivers and streams to rapidly rise and flow out of their banks.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A video shared from Madison County, Kentucky, shows major flooding that washed away trees and turned roads into rivers over the weekend.

Watch: Major flooding washes away trees in Madison County, Kentucky

A video shared from Madison County, Kentucky, shows major flooding that washed away trees and turned roads into rivers over the weekend.

A video recorded in Madison County, Kentucky, shows flooding on Dry Bridge Road after water within Paint Lick Creek quickly rose.

"Whole entire trees have come down here and washed away," X user @oddballwx said in a video.

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR HOUSE FLOODS?

A video shared from Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, shows a creed that turned into a raging river as torrential rain fell across the region and led to numerous reports of flooding.

Watch: Tennessee creek rages after torrential rain led to widespread flooding

A video shared from Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, shows a creed that turned into a raging river as torrential rain fell across the region and led to numerous reports of flooding.

Middle Tennessee was also hit hard by flooding, and images there also show rivers with raging rapids quickly flowing downstream.

A video recorded by Nikki Pezzopane showed a creek in Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, "roaring" on Saturday afternoon.

HOW LA NINA IMPACTED THE TOPSY-TURVY WINTER OF 2024-2025

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 1 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 2 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 3 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 4 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 5 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 6 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 7 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 8 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 9 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 10 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 11 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 12 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 13 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 14 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 15 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
    Image 16 of 25

    This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Image 17 of 25

    This image from a drone video shows the scope of flooding in Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful)

  • This image from a drone video shows extensive flooding near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
    Image 18 of 25

    This image from a drone video shows extensive flooding near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful)

  • This photo shows a rockslide that occurred on Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
    Image 19 of 25

    This photo shows a rockslide that occurred on Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. (DawsonSpringsPolice/Facebook)

  • Flash flooding outside of Buchanan County, Virginia on Saturday.
    Image 20 of 25

    Flash flooding outside of Buchanan County, Virginia on Saturday. (Angie McClanahan)

  • Rocky Gap, VA flooding
    Image 21 of 25

    Rocky Gap, VA flooding (Rocky Gap Vol. Fire Department)

  • Rocky Gap, VA flooding
    Image 22 of 25

    Rocky Gap, VA flooding (Rocky Gap Vol. Fire Department)

  • Flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee 2/15/2025
    Image 23 of 25

    Flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee 2/15/2025 (Montgomery County Highway Department)

  • City of Richland, Kentucky
    Image 24 of 25

    Flooding in Richland, Kentucky. (City of Richland, Kentucky)

  • Kentucky Flooding
    Image 25 of 25

    Flooding in Richland, Kentucky. (City of Richland, Kentucky)

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday and shared photos showing water rising within the state park.

She also shared images of floodwaters creeping into neighborhoods in Clarksville and surrounding homes on Saratoga Drive.

A video recorded in Pulaski, Virginia, shows flooding that occurred as heavy rain fell across areas of the U.S. from the Tennessee Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

Watch: Video shows flooding in Virginia community of Pulaski

A video recorded in Pulaski, Virginia, shows flooding that occurred as heavy rain fell across areas of the U.S. from the Tennessee Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.

To the east in Virginia, another dramatic video showed raging floodwaters sweeping downstream through the community of Pulaski.

In a post on X, Marcus Taylor described the flooding as "huge," and the National Weather Service had warned people that even with the breaks in the rain, flooding was still a concern.

Tags
Loading...