See it: Videos, photos show scope of deadly flooding from Kentucky to Virginia

At least three people, including a child, have been killed in Kentucky after catastrophic and historic flooding slammed portions of four states from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.
Dramatic
videos and photos are emerging from across the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians after catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported across the region over the weekend. At least three people, including a child, are confirmed dead in Kentucky due to the flooding, and numerous high-water rescues were underway to help those trapped by rising and raging floodwaters.
A drone video is providing a dramatic, bird's-eye look at catastrophic and deadly flooding that occurred across portions of Kentucky over the weekend. The video shows numerous buildings surrounded by water near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
A
drone video recorded in London, Kentucky, shows the scope of the devastation from above, with water surrounding numerous buildings, roads and vehicles over the weekend after torrential rain led to widespread flooding. Flash Flood Warnings and rare Flash Flood Emergencies were issued on Saturday and Sunday, with forecasters warning that the excessive rain was causing rivers and streams to rapidly rise and flow out of their banks.
A video shared from Madison County, Kentucky, shows major flooding that washed away trees and turned roads into rivers over the weekend.
A video recorded in Madison County, Kentucky, shows flooding on Dry Bridge Road after water within Paint Lick Creek quickly rose.
"Whole entire trees have come down here and washed away," X user @oddballwx said in a video.
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR HOUSE FLOODS?
A video shared from Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, shows a creed that turned into a raging river as torrential rain fell across the region and led to numerous reports of flooding.
Middle
Tennessee was also hit hard by flooding, and images there also show rivers with raging rapids quickly flowing downstream.
A video recorded by Nikki Pezzopane showed a creek in
Hartsville, Tennessee, north of Nashville, "roaring" on Saturday afternoon.
This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
This imaged shared by FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell shows flooding that occurred within Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
This image from a drone video shows the scope of flooding in Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
This image from a drone video shows extensive flooding near Levi Jackson Park in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
This photo shows a rockslide that occurred on Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Flash flooding outside of Buchanan County, Virginia on Saturday.
Rocky Gap, VA flooding
Rocky Gap, VA flooding
Flooding in Clarksville, Tennessee 2/15/2025
Flooding in Richland, Kentucky.
FOX Weather Correspondent
Brandy Campbell was in Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday and shared photos showing water rising within the state park.
She also shared images of floodwaters creeping into neighborhoods in Clarksville and surrounding
homes on Saratoga Drive.
A video recorded in Pulaski, Virginia, shows flooding that occurred as heavy rain fell across areas of the U.S. from the Tennessee Valley to the Appalachians over the weekend.
To the east in
Virginia, another dramatic video showed raging floodwaters sweeping downstream through the community of Pulaski. In a post on X, Marcus Taylor described the flooding as "huge," and the National Weather Service had warned people that even with the breaks in the rain, flooding was still a concern.