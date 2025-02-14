Caribbean tourist attacked while trying to 'engage' with shark for photo, officials say

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos – A tourist was injured in a shark attack after attempting to interact with the apex predator for a photo opportunity, Caribbean authorities say.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands said the incident occurred last Friday in the waters near Blue Hills, Providenciales.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they were stabilized and then airlifted off the island for further treatment, according to the Department of Environment & Coastal Resources (DECR).

The DECR's investigation revealed that the tourist had ventured into the shallows and attempted to "engage" with the estimated 6-foot shark, whose species remains unconfirmed, in an effort to capture photographs.

Following the attack, a beach closure was issued as a precautionary measure. The affected stretch of coastline was reopened on Sunday after it was determined that the shark had moved into deeper waters.

Island offices also strongly reminded the public of the importance of respecting marine life and adhering to safety guidelines.

"Swim in designated areas, avoid murky waters, never swim alone, and do not attempt to feed marine wildlife under any circumstances," the DECR said.