Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat shifts to Dallas after storms kill 2 in Northeast

Severe storms kill at least 2 in Pennsylvania, knock out power to 500,000 from Plains to Northeast

A storm system that brought severe weather to the central U.S. on Sunday and Monday turned deadly as it continued its eastward trek Tuesday, threatening over 2,000 miles of the country with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

At least two people in Pennsylvania were killed as a result of the storms. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, units responded to reports of a man who was electrocuted by live wires.

In a news release, Allegheny County Emergency Services said a second storm-related death was reported, but details have not yet been released.

Data from FindEnergy.com indicated that a half-million customers throughout the region were without power from the severe storms as of Wednesday morning, with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania being the hardest hit.

Severe storms reignite Wednesday with Dallas in the bull's-eye

A cluster of strong to severe storms, known as a mesoscale convective system, is underway Wednesday morning across portions of North Texas and southern Oklahoma.

These storms are expected to intensify through the day as they charge east, threatening the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which is now under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. The main threats include large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two.

This system is also creating a flash flood threat, with Flash Flood Warnings posted across the Red River Valley on Wednesday morning. Nearly a dozen states will fall under some kind of flood threat this week.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, April 30.

151st Kentucky Derby faces days of storms, rain ahead of race day

Racing fans around the world hoping for a fast track this Saturday at the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will be monitoring several rounds of storms in the days leading up to the event.

Skies are expected to be clear over the Churchill Downs racetrack for the start of the race, but rounds of storms began moving over Louisville Tuesday afternoon and are forecast to last through at least parts of Friday.

See it: Venomous invasive pest triggering anaphylaxis warning in Southeast

A stinging ant species that can cause anaphylaxis in humans and has been found in the U.S. for 90 years is getting renewed attention.

Ants are typically seen as a nuisance, especially when they invade homes or businesses. But the Asian needle ant poses a more serious threat – one that goes beyond inconvenience.

"It gets a little bit more serious when the sting of an insect can be life-threatening to people who suffer anaphylaxis," said Dan Suiter , an Orkin distinguished professor of Urban Entomology at the University of Georgia.

