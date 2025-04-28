Search
Published Updated

Severe weather threat spans 2,000 miles from New York to Texas on Tuesday placing 73 million at risk

The highest threats will be centered from Indiana and Ohio through central New York, with another increased-risk area in West Texas and southwestern Oklahoma, where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 3 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
More than 73 million from Texas to Northeast brace for severe weather on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH – A powerful system that brought severe weather to the central U.S. on Sunday and Monday will continue to charge east on Tuesday, fueling a 2,000-mile threat zone from the Northeast to Texas.

Watch: Timelapse video shows severe thunderstorm producing vivid lightning above Oklahoma town

Severe storms threaten Ohio Valley, interior Northeast

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Ongoing storms from Monday night will continue moving across parts of the central U.S. early Tuesday morning. 

These storms will strengthen as they head into the Ohio Valley.

This graphic shows the tornado threat in the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center says the greatest threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

"It depends on where you're at and the timing for when these storms arrive," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "The northern half of this kind of general storm system, it's really encompassing places like Syracuse, Buffalo, Erie, Cleveland, all the way down to Louisville. That's kind of the Level 3 threat."

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Renewed severe weather threat in southern Plains

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the southern U.S. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

There's also a second area of this massive threat zone where people need to keep an eye on the sky Tuesday.

"We have just a huge stretch here," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The southern part also has a bull's-eye, a 3-out-of-5 potential here for severe weather. Part of the kicker here for Texas is going to be that potential for very large hail."

Communities in this increased-risk zone include Wichita Falls, Abilene and Midland in Texas.

