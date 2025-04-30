Dallas in bull's-eye for severe weather, flooding as storm threat covers more than 48 million on Wednesday

Fast Facts:

Severe weather threatens the southern and central U.S. for an eighth-straight day.

Strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher) are possible along the Red River Valley in North Texas.

Torrential rain has prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings on Wednesday.

DALLAS – A multiday severe weather and flooding threat will continue on Wednesday, with more than 48 million people in cities like Dallas bracing for more rounds of powerful thunderstorms and torrential rain.

This renewed threat comes after at least three people were killed and hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after extreme weather tore across communities from the Plains and Midwest to the Northeast on Tuesday.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, April 30.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over a large swath of the U.S. on Wednesday, from the central and southern Plains to the Deep South, Midwest and mid-Atlantic.

However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is focusing on the southern Plains and Ark-La-Tex region, where the threat is higher.

The SPC has placed more than 7 million people in portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana in a Level 3 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes those living and working in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as Arlington, Plano and Garland in Texas.

This graphic shows the tornado threat on Wednesday, April 30.

Forecasters say all severe weather threats are possible on Wednesday, including storms that could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

"Some of these tornadoes could be particularly strong," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The whole Metroplex is locked up in this potential, where these tornadoes could be long-lived. They could be stronger than an EF-2, and that risk zone extends up Interstate 30 to Texarkana."

Flood risk grows in Plains, Deep South

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Wednesday, April 30.

It's not only severe weather that is concerning forecasters.

Torrential rain from the storms is expected to lead to flash flooding, and numerous Flash Flood Warnings from the heavy precipitation have been issued as of Wednesday morning.

Flooding was reported in the Oklahoma City area on Tuesday night, and officials were forced to close a section of Interstate 35 because of water on the roadway.

"Be careful driving if you have to get out," officials warned. "Reduce your speed. And always remember – don’t drive into standing water."

This graphic shows the active flood alerts on Wednesday, April 30.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed a large area of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas in a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flooding on Wednesday.

This includes the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which is also on alert for powerful thunderstorms on Wednesday.