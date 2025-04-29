See it: Rescue of motorcyclist after 100 foot plunge in San Bernardino Mountains

CAJON PASS, Calif – San Bernardino County Fire Rescue teams were called to a vehicle collision in a remote area of the San Bernardino Mountains for a crash involving a motorcycle, a half-mile off the Cleghorn Trail.

A motorcycle rider had gone approximately 100 feet off the side of the road, sustaining moderate injuries, according to San Bernardino County Fire Officials. Due to the rugged and challenging terrain of the area, specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to assist.

The video shows first responders using a rope rescue system to safely raise the rider back up to the road.

Officials sent two ARVs (All-terrain Response Vehicles) to help in the rescue efforts because of the mountainous conditions. ARVs allow rescuers to reduce rescue times and ensure victims reach a hospital faster.

"On several different incidents they (ARVs) have enabled crews to access difficult terrain, shuttle personnel and patients, and transport equipment more efficiently," said a statement from San Bernardino County Fire Officials.

Due to a fast response from rescue teams, the victim was ultimately transported by ambulance to a local trauma center to be assessed for further injuries.