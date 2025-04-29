Search
Earth & Space
See it: Rescue of motorcyclist after 100 foot plunge in San Bernardino Mountains

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
CAJON PASS, Calif – San Bernardino County Fire Rescue teams were called to a vehicle collision in a remote area of the San Bernardino Mountains for a crash involving a motorcycle, a half-mile off the Cleghorn Trail.

A motorcycle rider had gone approximately 100 feet off the side of the road, sustaining moderate injuries, according to San Bernardino County Fire Officials. Due to the rugged and challenging terrain of the area, specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to assist.

  • San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews haul equipment down the mountain to set up a rope rescue system to extract the victim.
    Image 1 of 4

    San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews haul equipment down the mountain to set up a rope rescue system to extract the victim. (@SBCOUNTYFIRE / X)

  • San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews prepare the crash victim to be safely moved up the mountain.
    Image 2 of 4

    San Bernardino County Fire Protection District crews prepare the crash victim to be safely moved up the mountain. (@SBCOUNTYFIRE / X)

  • County Fire Officials pull the victim to safety using a rope rescue system.
    Image 3 of 4

    County Fire Officials pull the victim to safety using a rope rescue system. (@SBCOUNTYFIRE / X)

  • First responders load the crash victim in the All-Terrain Vehicle to be transported for medical assistance.
    Image 4 of 4

    First responders load the crash victim in the All-Terrain Vehicle to be transported for medical assistance. (@SBCOUNTYFIRE / X)

The video shows first responders using a rope rescue system to safely raise the rider back up to the road.

Officials sent two ARVs (All-terrain Response Vehicles) to help in the rescue efforts because of the mountainous conditions. ARVs allow rescuers to reduce rescue times and ensure victims reach a hospital faster.

"On several different incidents they (ARVs) have enabled crews to access difficult terrain, shuttle personnel and patients, and transport equipment more efficiently," said a statement from San Bernardino County Fire Officials.

Due to a fast response from rescue teams, the victim was ultimately transported by ambulance to a local trauma center to be assessed for further injuries.

