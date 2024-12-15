Looking back at 10 of the most viral weather videos of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, FOX Weather wanted to highlight some of the most viral videos of the year.

It's been a year of crazy weather moments, including back-to-back hurricanes, earthquakes, severe weather, snowstorms and floods.

Hurricane Helene mudslide caught on camera

Hurricane Helene hit the southeastern U.S. in late September; 231 lives were lost. Stories of survival, loss and recovery have prevailed in the months since the storm. Videos of the devastation showed the storm's impacts with extensive flooding in mudslides in North Carolina.

One such video shows some of the aftermath, when a mudslide came tearing through, nearly taking out a couple's car while they were driving on Interstate 40 through the Blue Ridge Mountains. "Whoa!" one person says in the video, as the car's rearview camera caught the mudslide blasting down the mountain and burying the highway with mud and debris.

Tornado crosses Florida road during Hurricane Milton

In a video captured as Hurricane Milton was making landfall in Florida, a tornado passes over a highway, shocking drivers. The massive funnel hits powerlines as it crosses the road, causing power flashes. "Look at that!!" exclaims Morgan Guigon, as the phone recording the video is stuck out the car window.

Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Oct. 9, spawning a tornado outbreak and extensive flooding across the state.

Saildrone captures inside of Hurricane Beryl's fury

Saildrone, Inc., partners with NOAA to go inside the heart of hurricanes and analyze their attributes. This hurricane season, Saildone went into several hurricanes, including Hurricane Beryl.

In this video, the Saildrone recorded massive waves, measuring 25 feet high, south of Puerto Rico. The drone bobs along the surface of the ocean as rough seas surge around it. At the time, Beryl was a Category 5 storm. Beryl made landfall in the U.S. in early July as a Category 1.

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York

The strongest earthquake in 240 years to hit New Jersey and New York occurred on April 5. The magnitude 4.8 surprised residents and reached as far as New York City. Dozens of videos were recorded of the shaking.

A coffee shop in Boonton, New Jersey's security camera caught workers and customers reacting to the shaking, getting up from their tables and walking out the door. Other videos show things falling off shelves and dogs reacting to the quakes.

EF-4 tornado demolishes building in Nebraska

The series of tornadoes that struck Nebraska and Iowa on April 26 caused significant damage and included the strongest twister to hit Nebraska in 10 years. One video captured the storm as it moved into Lincoln, Nebraska, destroying an entire manufacturing plant. The dashcam video shows trees blowing as the tornado moves in. Seconds later, rain and wind pick up, shaking the car.

The building's roof is ripped off as the tornado comes into view. The video shows the funnel's debris flying past, and within 40 seconds, the entire building is destroyed and the skies clear.

Miraculously, the car with the dashcam recording the entire saga wasn't damaged.

Fireball lights up North Carolina sky

In late August, more than 150 reports were made of a bright fireball lighting up the night sky in North Carolina, according to the American Meteor Society. A compilation of videos captured the fireball as it moved across the sky, casting a bright white light on the ground below.

One of the clips shows a parking lot from different angles lit up by the fireball, which also caused a sonic boom. In the clips, you can see the fireball moving from the camera's view as the illumination fades. After the event, the American Meteor Society said the asteroidal fragment weighed around 1,000 pounds and was about 2 feet in diameter before disintegrating over North Carolina.

Casket found floating through raging Hurricane Helene flooding in Tennessee

Hurricane Helene devastated multiple states upon landfall in Florida. The storm traveled north, impacting states as far inland as Tennessee. In the days after the storm, horrific flooding took place, wiping out roads and bridges and washing away towns and buildings. Seventeen people were killed in Tennessee.

Among the hundreds of tragic situations brought to attention after Helene, one video of a casket rushing down high floodwaters in Erwin, Tennessee, was especially devastating. The casket was later recovered among debris from the storm, officials told FOX Weather.

North Carolina home collapses into surf after Hurricane Ernesto

In August, swells produced by Hurricane Ernesto off the East Coast wiped out an unoccupied home on the shores of North Carolina's Outer Banks. In a video taken after the collapse, the home floats on the ocean's surf, as onlookers express their shock. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" one person yelled in the background.

This was one of five North Carolina beach homes that collapsed into the Atlantic this year. Since 2020, at least 10 Outer Banks homes have collapsed into the ocean, according to the National Park Service.

Ambulance narrowly escapes collision on Massachusetts interstate during nor'easter

On Feb. 13, a nor'easter blasted the Northeast with more than a foot of snow, causing travel disruptions all along Interstate 95. During the storm, a Massachusetts ambulance driver transporting a patient dodged a rollover crash that crossed over the interstate and nearly hit the ambulance as it drove down the road.

Tim Crosbie was the ambulance driver and managed to stop his vehicle to help the other driver who had crashed. Crosbie told FOX Weather the person in the car was talking to him and had no visible injuries. "We were able to get him out of the car easily, and I'm glad that he's doing very, very well," Crosbie said at the time.

Yellowstone National Park geyser explodes

Yellowstone National Park is known for its spectacular geysers, hot springs, wildlife and other amazing sights. In July, one geyser in the Biscuit Basin went through a hydrothermal explosion, blasting debris and rocks all over the walkways, sending park visitors running.

No one was injured by the explosion, but several videos and photos captured the moment. After the explosion, the walkway and area surrounding Biscuit Basin were closed to the public.

