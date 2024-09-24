Third home in a week collapses into Atlantic Ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. – Another home on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore has fallen victim to the rough surf of the Atlantic this week.

This is the third home to collapse since Friday, and the fifth home to collapse in 2024, National Park Service officials from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said. The collapse happened on Tuesday afternoon, on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe. The house was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, Seashore officials said.

NPS said the owners of the home had hired contractors to preemptively remove the home after two other collapses last week on G A Kohler Court. The home collapsed before it could be demolished.

A video of the collapse shows the house swaying as large waves crash up into the stilts of the structure. The house wobbles to the right, before collapsing off the stilts and into a home directly to the right of it, also being battered by the rough surf.

Since the collapse, NPS officials said a debris cleanup contractor has been hired to help clean up the destruction left behind on the seashore.

Due to debris from the collapse being on the beach and in the water, Seashore officials have temporarily closed the beach from G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe to Wimble Shores North Court in Waves, North Carolina. The closure also impacts the Dare County Beach Access on N.C. Highway 12, officials said.

Since 2020, 10 homes on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore have collapsed, according to the NPS.