Extreme Weather
Destructive Nebraska tornado from April upgraded to strongest state twister in a decade

The twister was part of a massive tornado outbreak that swept through parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on April 26, with more than 100 reports of tornadoes tallied by the National Weather Service.

A tornado ripped through parts of Nebraska on Friday, causing widespread destruction in its wake. FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes is on the ground in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn, where the damage is catastrophic and the town is almost unrecognizable. 04:58

Homes decimated in Elkhorn, NE after monstrous, violent tornado

ELKHORN, Neb. — A tornado that ripped apart the town of Elkhorn, Nebraska, in late April has now been upgraded from an EF-3 rating to an even more powerful EF-4 rating, making it the strongest tornado to strike the state in 10 years.

‘I HELD ON TO THE DRYER’: NEBRASKA TORNADO SURVIVOR SAYS SHE WAS BURIED ALIVE DURING STORM

Widespread and destructive damage was found in the towns of Elkhorn and Blair, where dozens of homes were leveled.

A supercell in eastern Nebraska produced a powerful tornado on Friday that crossed Interstate 80 and the event was captured on video. 02:41

Watch: Tornado crosses Interstate 80 outside Lincoln, Nebraska

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that parts of a large manufacturing facility collapsed, trapping at least 70 workers. All workers were evacuated by first responders, and three employees received treatment for injuries. 

The twister was originally given an EF-3 rating with estimated peak winds of 165 mph, but National Weather Service meteorologists in Omaha have since found additional evidence of more destructive damage worthy of a higher rating.

Nebraska brothers Royce and Roger Slatten joined FOX Weather after an EF-3 tornado not only destroyed their home, leaving them buried in the rubble. 04:58

Nebraska brothers recount surviving EF-3 tornado

Using comparisons to previous tornadoes with a similar magnitude of damage, forensic analysis and evaluations of new higher resolution overhead photography taken after the storm but before cleanup began, they now believe there were points of damage along the tornado’s track that indicate wind speeds of 170 mph.

TORNADO SUCKS BROTHERS FROM NEBRASKA HOME: ‘I WAS JUST SCREAMING HIS NAME’

While that is only an increase of 5 mph, it does push the storm’s rating into the EF-4 category.

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 1 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Catastrophic storm damage reported in Elkhorn, Nebraska, after a tornado
    Image 2 of 12

    Catastrophic storm damage reported in Elkhorn, Nebraska, after a tornado (@hinto62)

  • Elkhorn, Nebraska Tornado
    Image 3 of 12

    Debris littered the yard. (Lindy Slatten)

  • House destroyed by a tornado in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
    Image 4 of 12

    House destroyed by a tornado in Elkhorn, Nebraska (Jeff Ritchie and Karolina Krol)

  • House destroyed by a tornado in Elkhorn, Nebraska
    Image 5 of 12

    House destroyed by a tornado in Elkhorn, Nebraska (Jeff Ritchie and Karolina Krol)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 6 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 7 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 8 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 9 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 10 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Tornado damage in Elkhorn, NE
    Image 11 of 12

    Damage left behind after a tornado swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on April 26, 2024. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Widespread damage in Elkhorn, Nebraska, outside of Omaha
    Image 12 of 12

    Widespread damage in Elkhorn, Nebraska, outside of Omaha (@hinto62)

The tornado now becomes the strongest to hit Nebraska since an EF-4 tornado struck Stanton County on June 26, 2014. 

