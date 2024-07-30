Destructive Nebraska tornado from April upgraded to strongest state twister in a decade



ELKHORN, Neb. — A tornado that ripped apart the town of Elkhorn, Nebraska, in late April has now been upgraded from an EF-3 rating to an even more powerful EF-4 rating, making it the strongest tornado to strike the state in 10 years.

The twister was part of a massive tornado outbreak that swept through parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on April 26, with more than 100 reports of tornadoes tallied by the National Weather Service.

‘I HELD ON TO THE DRYER’: NEBRASKA TORNADO SURVIVOR SAYS SHE WAS BURIED ALIVE DURING STORM

Widespread and destructive damage was found in the towns of Elkhorn and Blair, where dozens of homes were leveled.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that parts of a large manufacturing facility collapsed, trapping at least 70 workers. All workers were evacuated by first responders, and three employees received treatment for injuries.

The twister was originally given an EF-3 rating with estimated peak winds of 165 mph, but National Weather Service meteorologists in Omaha have since found additional evidence of more destructive damage worthy of a higher rating.

Using comparisons to previous tornadoes with a similar magnitude of damage, forensic analysis and evaluations of new higher resolution overhead photography taken after the storm but before cleanup began, they now believe there were points of damage along the tornado’s track that indicate wind speeds of 170 mph.

TORNADO SUCKS BROTHERS FROM NEBRASKA HOME: ‘I WAS JUST SCREAMING HIS NAME’

While that is only an increase of 5 mph, it does push the storm’s rating into the EF-4 category.

next Image 1 of 12

prev next Image 2 of 12

prev next Image 3 of 12

prev next Image 4 of 12

prev next Image 5 of 12

prev next Image 6 of 12

prev next Image 7 of 12

prev next Image 8 of 12

prev next Image 9 of 12

prev next Image 10 of 12

prev next Image 11 of 12

prev Image 12 of 12

The tornado now becomes the strongest to hit Nebraska since an EF-4 tornado struck Stanton County on June 26, 2014.