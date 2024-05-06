Dashcam video captures terrible tornado demolishing Nebraska building

LINCOLN, Neb. – A powerful tornado tore through Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 26 during the deadly Plains tornado outbreak, and a camera caught winds demolishing a manufacturing plant for Garner Industries.

A dash cam in a car parked just three rows away from where the EF-3 tornado captured walls, roofs and even cars flying in every direction.

"There was a complete failure of the roof and 3 walls of the plant," stated the NWS tornado survey. "Employee cars sustained varying damage, with the worst being thrown at least 75-100 yards."

The 70 employees sheltered inside the building suffered only minor injuries. The car where the camera was located escaped undamaged.

Local media reported that the 115,000-square-foot facility that housed automated machines, tools, inventory and engineering plans was a complete loss. As a result, the company laid off 62 employees Monday.

"We’ve worked hard to find a path to move forward," Scott McLain, CEO and president of Garner Industries said in a statement. "These layoffs are necessary for us to stay in business. This is an extremely difficult situation. These people are like family."

Managers will transfer about 70 employees working on Garner's BinMaster line to another Lincoln facility. BinMaster develops sensors and software to monitor levels in silos, tanks and bins.

The company has not announced if it will rebuild in the same location and replace the lost plastic injection molding equipment and automated manufacturing machines.