Extreme Weather
Watch: Massachusetts ambulance narrowly avoids rollover crash on I-95 during nor'easter

Tim Crosbie, a paramedic with Cataldo Ambulance Service, was driving south on Interstate 95 in Peabody when he avoided a collision with the spinning vehicle, earning praise from his employer for his safe driving skills.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
PEABODY, Mass. – Harrowing dash camera video shows an ambulance transporting a patient during Tuesday's nor'easter in Massachusetts, narrowly avoiding a rollover crash. 

Tim Crosbie, a paramedic with Cataldo Ambulance Service, was driving south on Interstate 95 in Peabody when he avoided a collision with the spinning vehicle, earning praise from his employer for his safe driving skills.

Crosbie was en route to Mass General Hospital in Boston when the crash occurred, according to Cataldo Ambulance Service. 

SEE IT: DEADLY NOR'EASTER LEAVES BEHIND PILES OF SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST

(Cataldo Ambulance Service / AUTO OVERLOAD /TMX)

Crosbie managed to stop his ambulance to provide immediate assistance to the driver until additional crew members arrived to take over the care of the injured person.

After the backup team had arrived, Crosbie's partner, EMT Tim Wareham, safely transported the patient to Boston, Cataldo Ambulance Service said.

The cleanup continues in the Northeast on Wednesday after the nor’easter blasted the region with more than a foot of snow on Tuesday, and it won’t be long before another series of quick-hitting storms bring more winter weather to the region.

