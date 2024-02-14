Watch: Massachusetts ambulance narrowly avoids rollover crash on I-95 during nor'easter

PEABODY, Mass. – Harrowing dash camera video shows an ambulance transporting a patient during Tuesday's nor'easter in Massachusetts, narrowly avoiding a rollover crash.

Tim Crosbie, a paramedic with Cataldo Ambulance Service, was driving south on Interstate 95 in Peabody when he avoided a collision with the spinning vehicle, earning praise from his employer for his safe driving skills.

Crosbie was en route to Mass General Hospital in Boston when the crash occurred, according to Cataldo Ambulance Service.

Crosbie managed to stop his ambulance to provide immediate assistance to the driver until additional crew members arrived to take over the care of the injured person.

After the backup team had arrived, Crosbie's partner, EMT Tim Wareham, safely transported the patient to Boston, Cataldo Ambulance Service said.