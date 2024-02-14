Fast-moving storms to blanket Great Lakes, Northeast in snow on heels of nor'easter

MINNEAPOLIS – The cleanup continues in the Northeast after a deadly nor’easter blasted the region with more than a foot of snow on Tuesday, and it won’t be long before another series of quick-hitting storms bring more winter weather to the region.

Before that, however, the winter storms need to push their way out of the Rockies and into the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

The first storm, an Alberta Clipper, is currently bringing snow to the Dakotas and will continue to push off to the east through Friday morning.

And right on its heels is another storm that will bring more snow to the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast.

Upper Midwest braces for 'biggest snowstorm of the year'

A graphic showing the forecast snow totals from the Plains to the East Coast through Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Snow started to develop across South Dakota early Wednesday morning, and the FOX Forecast Center expects a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow to develop across the eastern portion of the state.

Snow totals are forecast to be in the 5- to 8-inch range, but locally higher amounts are also possible.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the region, including Huron and Brookings in South Dakota and Marshall in Minnesota.

Winter Weather Advisories are far more widespread and stretch from western South Dakota to Green Bay in Wisconsin.

Minneapolis is also included in the Winter Weather Advisory, which is bracing for winter weather that could impact travel in the region.

A graphic showing winter weather alerts in effect on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

"Normally, ‘biggest snowstorm of the year’ would mean something, but that’s hardly the case given how lackluster this winter has been," the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities said in its forecast discussion Wednesday morning.

The FOX Forecast Center said this will be the biggest snowstorm since last winter as Minneapolis is currently in the midst of its least-snowy winter on record, with only 7.3 inches of snow this season as of Tuesday. That's nearly 27 inches below average.

Moderate snow may first impact the Wednesday evening commute across the Twin Cities before the precipitation comes to an end overnight.

The area can expect 3-5 inches of snow, but if bands of heavier snow develop like what’s expected in South Dakota, snow totals could be much higher along a corridor in southern parts of Minnesota.

Great Lakes up next for snow overnight into Thursday

Overnight and into Thursday, the system is expected to reach Wisconsin and Michigan, where it will produce plowable snow.

The FOX Forecast Center said cities such as Milwaukee and Detroit are no longer expected to see significant snow because the bulk of the precipitation should stay to their north.

Instead, cities like Green Bay in Wisconsin and Traverse City in Michigan will see a few inches of snow.

Final stop: The Northeast

The winter storm will then make its final stop in the Northeast from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the low-pressure system will strengthen as it moves into the region, leading to more widespread snow across New England.

That includes Connecticut, which picked up as much as 15 inches of snow near Hartford from the nor’easter that impacted the region on Tuesday.

The snow in Connecticut is expected to be relatively light, with the more moderate snow expected to the north.

A few inches of snow is likely in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Northern portions of New York state may end up seeing the highest snowfall totals, which will be aided by lake-effect snow produced by moisture off Lake Ontario and the lift along the Tug Hill Plateau.

Second storm being watched

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack showing snow in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

The FOX Forecast Center said that just as the first system moves out of the Northeast, a second storm will be moving out of the Rockies and into the Plains.

The second storm will push farther south than the first and will bring snow to cities such as Omaha in Nebraska, Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri, Indianapolis and Louisville in Kentucky.

From Friday night into Saturday, the storm will cross the Appalachians and slide off the mid-Atlantic coast, but not before bringing snow to cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City south through Washington.