See it: Snow begins to pile up as nor'easter blasts Northeast

NEW YORK – One driver parked on snow-covered streets in Brooklyn, New York, said it best with their Vermont license plate: "SNO DAY," as a nor’easter struck the Northeast on Tuesday.

The region is being hit by the first major snowstorm in over two years, affecting major cities such as New York City. As far as Northeast snowstorms go, this fast and furious quick-hitter will only last around 12 hours, the FOX Forecast Center said.

next Image 1 of 25

prev next Image 2 of 25

prev next Image 3 of 25

prev next Image 4 of 25

prev next Image 5 of 25

prev next Image 6 of 25

prev next Image 7 of 25

prev next Image 8 of 25

prev next Image 9 of 25

prev next Image 10 of 25

prev next Image 11 of 25

prev next Image 12 of 25

prev next Image 13 of 25

prev next Image 14 of 25

prev next Image 15 of 25

prev next Image 16 of 25

prev next Image 17 of 25

prev next Image 18 of 25

prev next Image 19 of 25

prev next Image 20 of 25

prev next Image 21 of 25

prev next Image 22 of 25

prev next Image 23 of 25

prev next Image 24 of 25

prev Image 25 of 25

In Doylestown, Pennsylvania, visibility was sometimes limited to under a half-mile as the heaviest snow bands moved into the area Tuesday morning.

TRAVEL IMPACTED, POWER OUTAGES SPIKE AS NOR'EASTER CONTINUES ASSAULT ON NORTHEAST, NEW ENGLAND

The heavy snow's primary axis developed during the Tuesday morning rush hour. Snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour were reported across Pennsylvania, as seen in this winter scene from Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

Some areas around Pennsylvania are already reporting more than a foot of snow as this snowstorm swept eastward toward the Interstate 95 corridor.

NOR'EASTER SNOWFALL MAPS: HOW MUCH SNOW IS EXPECTED IN MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES, INCLUDING NEW YORK, BOSTON

While the powerful nor'easter hits its stride, it brings some new twists and turns. The storm's path changed again overnight, resulting in less snow forecast for New England but more snow for other regions of the Northeast. Over 40 million people are currently under winter weather alerts from West Virginia to Massachusetts, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A look at the top nor'easter snow totals so far on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Early Tuesday morning, heavy, wet snow started to fall in and around New York City. Footage below depicts the Broadway subway station around 6:30 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

By sunrise, Central Park was snow-covered. The FOX Forecast Center said the Big Apple should expect to see 5-8 inches of snow through the day.

NOR'EASTER THREATENS NEW YORK'S SPECIAL ELECTION ON TUESDAY

Footage taken by Ben Von Klemperer also shows snowy conditions at Columbus Circle on Tuesday morning.

Several school districts in the region are closed due to the heavy snow, including Jersey City, New Jersey. City officials there are also urging residents to clear emergency routes to help with plowing and salting.

Boston is now forecast only to pick up 1-3 inches of snow, the FOX Forecast Center said, missing out on the worst of this storm. The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas just south of Boston, such as Rhode Island and Connecticut, where snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are expected.

BOSTON UNDER SNOW EMERGENCY, PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED AS NOR'EASTER BLASTS NEW ENGLAND

The snow started falling before sunrise on Tuesday in Connecticut, as captured in this video from Waterbury.

"It's best to stay off the roads and delay travel this morning, but if you must be out, give yourself extra time, leave plenty of space between other vehicles, and #DontCrowdThePlow," the Connecticut Department of Transportation said on X.

The snow will quickly wind down Tuesday afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said, and some places will even enjoy a chilly sunset as the day wraps up.