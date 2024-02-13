Search
See it: Snow begins to pile up as nor'easter blasts Northeast

After moving across the country the past few days, the storm is rapidly strengthening into a powerful nor'easter as the low-pressure system moves off the mid-Atlantic coast. As far as Northeast snowstorms go, this will be a quick-hitter with the snow only lasting around 12 hours, the FOX Forecast Center said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Hartford, Connecticut, has picked up more than a half foot of snow as a nor'easter blasts the Northeast and New England with heavy snow on Tuesday.

Hartford under Winter Weather Advisory as nor'easter blasts Connecticut with heavy snow

Hartford, Connecticut, has picked up more than a half foot of snow as a nor'easter blasts the Northeast and New England with heavy snow on Tuesday.

NEW YORK – One driver parked on snow-covered streets in Brooklyn, New York, said it best with their Vermont license plate: "SNO DAY," as a nor’easter struck the Northeast on Tuesday.

One driver parked on snow-covered streets in Brooklyn, New York said it best with their Vermont license plate: ‘SNO DAY’, as a nor’easter struck the Northeast on Feb. 13, 2024.

It's a "SNO DAY" in the Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

The region is being hit by the first major snowstorm in over two years, affecting major cities such as New York City. As far as Northeast snowstorms go, this fast and furious quick-hitter will only last around 12 hours, the FOX Forecast Center said. 

  • A woman walks a dog as snow falls in Tappan, New York, on February 13, 2024.
    Image 1 of 25

    A woman walks a dog as snow falls in Tappan, New York, on February 13, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

  • A boy cleans snow off a car in Tappan, New York, on February 13, 2024.
    Image 2 of 25

    A boy cleans snow off a car in Tappan, New York, on February 13, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

  • Pedestrians walk through the snow during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 3 of 25

    Pedestrians walk through the snow during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg)

  • A person clears snow off the sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024.
    Image 4 of 25

    A person clears snow off the sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

  • A car drives along Main Street as snow falls in Tappan, New York, on February 10, 2024.
    Image 5 of 25

    A car drives along Main Street as snow falls in Tappan, New York, on February 10, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

  • A school bus is covered in snow at the Northvale Public School in Northvale, New Jersey, on February 13, 2024.
    Image 6 of 25

    A school bus is covered in snow at the Northvale Public School in Northvale, New Jersey, on February 13, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

  • A car drives along Main Street as snow falls in Tappan, New York on February 10, 2024.
    Image 7 of 25

    A car drives along Main Street as snow falls in Tappan, New York on February 10, 2024. (Kena Betancur / AFP)

  • Heavy snow is seen covering vehicles and roads in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 8 of 25

    Heavy snow is seen covering vehicles and roads in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

  • A snow plow is seen in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 9 of 25

    A snow plow is seen in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

  • Heavy snow is seen falling over Long Island Sound in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 10 of 25

    Heavy snow is seen falling over Long Island Sound in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

  • Snow is seen falling in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 11 of 25

    Snow is seen falling in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

  • Snow is seen covering roads and sidewalks in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 12 of 25

    Snow is seen covering roads and sidewalks in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

  • Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 13 of 25

    Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 14 of 25

    Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 15 of 25

    Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 16 of 25

    Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow.
    Image 17 of 25

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow. ( )

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow.
    Image 18 of 25

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow. ( )

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow.
    Image 19 of 25

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow. ( )

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow.
    Image 20 of 25

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow. ( )

  • On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow.
    Image 21 of 25

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, a nor'easter in Brooklyn, New York, covered trees, vehicles, and roads with heavy snow. ( )

  • A pedestrian carries USPS boxes through the snow during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 22 of 25

    A pedestrian carries USPS boxes through the snow during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg)

  • Pedestrians walk through the snow near the Oculus transportation hub during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 23 of 25

    Pedestrians walk through the snow near the Oculus transportation hub during a storm in New York, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg)

  • A person crosses the street as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024.
    Image 24 of 25

    A person crosses the street as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

  • Commuters drive through snow in Norwood, New Jersey, on February 13, 2024.
    Image 25 of 25

    Commuters drive through snow in Norwood, New Jersey, on February 13, 2024. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)

In Doylestown, Pennsylvania, visibility was sometimes limited to under a half-mile as the heaviest snow bands moved into the area Tuesday morning.

It was snowing heavily on Tuesday morning in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

It was snowing heavily on Tuesday morning in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

(WXVision)

The heavy snow's primary axis developed during the Tuesday morning rush hour. Snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour were reported across Pennsylvania, as seen in this winter scene from Bucknell University in Lewisburg.

Some areas around Pennsylvania are already reporting more than a foot of snow as this snowstorm swept eastward toward the Interstate 95 corridor.

While the powerful nor'easter hits its stride, it brings some new twists and turns. The storm's path changed again overnight, resulting in less snow forecast for New England but more snow for other regions of the Northeast. Over 40 million people are currently under winter weather alerts from West Virginia to Massachusetts, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

A look at the top nor'easter snow totals so far on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Early Tuesday morning, heavy, wet snow started to fall in and around New York City. Footage below depicts the Broadway subway station around 6:30 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

New York City remained under a Winter Storm Warning on February 13 as a powerful nor'easter was expected to bring around 6 inches of snow to the city. This footage shows the Broadway subway station in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

New Yorkers face snowy commute as storm hits city

New York City remained under a Winter Storm Warning on February 13 as a powerful nor’easter was expected to bring around 6 inches of snow to the city. This footage shows the Broadway subway station in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

By sunrise, Central Park was snow-covered. The FOX Forecast Center said the Big Apple should expect to see 5-8 inches of snow through the day.

Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Snow covers Central Park in NYC as powerful nor'easter sweeps the Northeast

Snow is seen covering Central Park in New York City during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Footage taken by Ben Von Klemperer also shows snowy conditions at Columbus Circle on Tuesday morning.

Several school districts in the region are closed due to the heavy snow, including Jersey City, New Jersey. City officials there are also urging residents to clear emergency routes to help with plowing and salting.

A nor'easter is pushing off the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday morning and bringing snow to millions of people in the Northeast and southern New England.

Snow falls over Jersey City, New Jersey as nor'easter begins assault on Northeast

A nor’easter is pushing off the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday morning and bringing snow to millions of people in the Northeast and southern New England.

Boston is now forecast only to pick up 1-3 inches of snow, the FOX Forecast Center said, missing out on the worst of this storm. The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas just south of Boston, such as Rhode Island and Connecticut, where snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are expected.

A snow plow is seen in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

A snow plow is seen in Milford, Connecticut, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

The snow started falling before sunrise on Tuesday in Connecticut, as captured in this video from Waterbury.

"It's best to stay off the roads and delay travel this morning, but if you must be out, give yourself extra time, leave plenty of space between other vehicles, and #DontCrowdThePlow," the Connecticut Department of Transportation said on X.

The snow will quickly wind down Tuesday afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said, and some places will even enjoy a chilly sunset as the day wraps up.

