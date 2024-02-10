Search
Weather News
Nor'easter snowfall maps: How much snow is expected in major Northeast cities, including Boston, New York

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
9 states under Winter Storm Watch as nor'easter targets Northeast

Millions of people from Pennsylvania to Maine are under a Winter Storm Watch as the region prepares for a nor’easter that could dump a foot of snow in some parts of New England.

BOSTON Winter weather is making a grand return to the Northeast and New England on Monday night and Tuesday as a nor'easter roars through the region with a period of heavy snow and gusty winds.

Here are forecast maps compiled by the FOX Forecast Center to keep track of the forecast and expected impacts.

Current radar:

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue) and rain (green) are ongoing across the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Nor'easter snow forecast:

Northeast snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Boston metro snow forecast:

Boston metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

New York tri-state area snow forecast:

New York tri-state area snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Philadelphia metro snow forecast:

Philadelphia metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hartford metro snow forecast:

Hartford, Connecticut, metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Albany metro snow forecast:

Albany, New York, metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

Pittsburgh metro snow forecast:

Pittsburgh metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 
