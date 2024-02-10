Nor'easter snowfall maps: How much snow is expected in major Northeast cities, including Boston, New York
Here are forecast maps compiled by the FOX Forecast Center to keep track of the forecast and expected impacts.
BOSTON – Winter weather is making a grand return to the Northeast and New England on Monday night and Tuesday as a nor'easter roars through the region with a period of heavy snow and gusty winds.
Current radar:
Nor'easter snow forecast:
Boston metro snow forecast:
New York tri-state area snow forecast:
Philadelphia metro snow forecast:
Hartford metro snow forecast:
Albany metro snow forecast:
Pittsburgh metro snow forecast:
