Nor'easter snowfall maps: How much snow is expected in major Northeast cities, including Boston, New York

BOSTON – Winter weather is making a grand return to the Northeast and New England on Monday night and Tuesday as a nor'easter roars through the region with a period of heavy snow and gusty winds.

Here are forecast maps compiled by the FOX Forecast Center to keep track of the forecast and expected impacts.

Current radar:

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue) and rain (green) are ongoing across the Northeast.

Nor'easter snow forecast:

Northeast snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Boston metro snow forecast:

Boston metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

New York tri-state area snow forecast:

New York tri-state area snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Philadelphia metro snow forecast:

Philadelphia metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Hartford metro snow forecast:

Hartford, Connecticut, metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Albany metro snow forecast:

Albany, New York, metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Pittsburgh metro snow forecast: