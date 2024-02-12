Boston declares snow emergency, closes public schools ahead of nor'easter expected to dump a foot of snow

BOSTON – The city of Boston has declared a snow emergency ahead of a potential nor'easter that's expected to dump up to a foot of snow across portions of New England, which could severely impact travel in the region.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the snow emergency during a news conference on Monday and also said Boston Public Schools would be closed on Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

POTENTIAL NOR'EASTER SET TO BLAST NEW YORK CITY, BOSTON WITH HEAVY SNOW THAT COULD SNARL TRAVEL ALONG I-95

Boston metro snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



"The best projections right now estimate that we will likely get between 8 and 12 inches of snow total, that it will come down pretty heavily during the morning commute starting earlier in the morning and potentially continuing all the way through the afternoon (Tuesday)," Wu said during a news conference on Monday.

Wu continued and said the snow emergency would go into effect for the city of Boston at 10 p.m. Monday.

"That means that parking bans will be in effect on posted roadways and major arteries to ensure that we can keep streets clear of snow and available for emergency vehicles," she said.

NOR'EASTER SNOWFALL MAPS: HOW MUCH SNOW IS EXPECTED IN MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES, INCLUDING NEW YORK, BOSTON

Winter weather alerts in effect in the Northeast and New England.

(FOX Weather)



In addition, space savers can be used for up to 48 hours after the snow emergency ends in Boston, except in the South End.

Wu also pleaded with residents to stay off the roads and to not travel on Tuesday if possible.

"Make plans to be indoors, stay off the roads," she said. "It’s looking like it’s going to come down pretty heavily, pretty fast."

In addition to schools, Wu announced that city buildings would be closed so staff could work from home, if possible.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

"Only emergency operations personnel will be reporting in person for the city workforce, and we encourage other employers to make arrangements to do the same so that we can keep those roads clear and keep everyone safe," she said.

Wu said the city of Boston has 38,000 tons of salt ready to go to treat snow-covered roads, and the public works department will work to treat roads ahead of snow.

In addition, the city has 850 pieces of snow-removing equipment ready to go to clear roads once the snow starts to fall, as well as when it stops.