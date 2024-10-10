'Look at that!': Power lines flare as chilling tornado chases driver in Wellington, Florida

WELLINGTON, Fla. – A terrifying scene unfolded near West Palm Beach as Hurricane Milton's destructive path brought it closer to Miami.

Milton spawned a tornado outbreak across the state before making landfall near Siesta Key , Florida, on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Emergency crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they rushed to respond to multiple tornado-related incidents in the Wellington, Acreage and Loxahatchee areas near Palm Beach on Wednesday.

"Palm Beach County Fire Rescue immediately sent at least 40 units to the affected areas while the tornado was still circulating," officials said, adding that they transported five patients to the hospital and provided medical care to others injured in the storm.

Footage captured by Morgan Guigon in Wellington shows a chilling tornado crossing Southern Road in Palm Beach County.

'Look at that!" exclaimed Morgan Guigon with his voice filled with awe and fear as he chased the powerful twister amid broken power lines and debris scattered across the street.

As Milton made landfall, dozens of Tornado Warnings were issued across the region. By the early hours of Thursday, the National Weather Service in Miami had confirmed several of these tornadoes, underscoring the storm's intense and unpredictable nature.

Over the coming days, survey teams will be out assessing damage for Enhanced Fujita Scale rating purposes and track adjustments, the weather agency said.