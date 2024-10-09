Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

See it: Tornado destroys West Palm Beach neighborhood as Milton slams Florida

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
An apparent tornado was spotted in Wellington, Florida, the hometown of FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender. Bender shares footage from his family of the twister. Oct. 9, 2024. 02:30

Hurricane Milton creates tornadic conditions in southern Florida

An apparent tornado was spotted in Wellington, Florida, the hometown of FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender. Bender shares footage from his family of the twister. Oct. 9, 2024.

A massive tornado ripped through West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction across the area. 

Images of the twister show the West Palm Beach neighborhood being hit by it and debris lofting into the air. 

Possible tornado damage in West Palm, Florida after Hurricane Milton's outer bands spawned a tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.

Possible tornado damage in West Palm, Florida after Hurricane Milton's outer bands spawned a tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.

(Jill Cohen)

The aftermath shows pieces of homes scattered across the road.

In one of the pictures, a dumpster is seen lodged into the roof of a home after the tornado moved through. 

Possible tornado damage in West Palm, Florida after Hurricane Milton's outer bands spawned a tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.

Possible tornado damage in West Palm, Florida after Hurricane Milton's outer bands spawned a tornado outbreak on Oct. 9, 2024.

(Jill Cohen)

Milton spawned a tornado outbreak across Florida before making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Tags
Loading...