See it: Tornado destroys West Palm Beach neighborhood as Milton slams Florida

A massive tornado ripped through West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction across the area.

Images of the twister show the West Palm Beach neighborhood being hit by it and debris lofting into the air.

The aftermath shows pieces of homes scattered across the road.

In one of the pictures, a dumpster is seen lodged into the roof of a home after the tornado moved through.

Milton spawned a tornado outbreak across Florida before making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.