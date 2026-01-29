Historic winter storm kills over 80, impacts millions across more than 40 states

More than 240 million people across more than 40 states, from Arizona to Maine, were slammed by a historic winter storm that extended over 2,300 miles and delivered deadly snow and ice.

At least 82 people were killed across over a dozen states due to the extreme cold and severe weather conditions.

Over a dozen states faced hazardous travel conditions, prolonged power outages and record-low temperatures.

Hundreds of thousands remained without power, particularly in the South, where catastrophic ice accumulation snapped swaths of trees and brought down power lines, leaving communities in life-threatening conditions.

The storm carved a destructive path from the Southwest into New England, placing more than 190 million Americans under winter weather alerts from New Mexico to New York.

States of emergency were declared in 21 states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

How did the massive storm unfold?

The storm began on Jan. 23 in the Southwest before intensifying and pushing eastward across the country.

The system developed Friday afternoon in the Plains, slamming the area with heavy snow, ice and rain.

By early Saturday morning, some cities had received at least five inches of snow.

Heavy snow continued to blanket the Plains and spread into Kentucky and the Ohio Valley.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, three cities set new daily records for snow totals, including Paducah, Kentucky, with 4.6 inches, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with 4.4 inches, and Kansas City, Kansas, with 5.2 inches.

Other areas, including Midland, Texas, Dallas and Little Rock experienced widespread icing which intensified on Saturday and continued into Sunday.

This caused power outages throughout both states and severely delayed travel along major interstates.

The sprawling storm then moved into the Southeast, bringing accumulating ice and snow into Mississippi and into the Carolinas.

Millions were placed under Ice Storm Warnings across the southern Appalachians and the Southeast, including Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Power outages grew as the weight of the ice compromised power lines and brought down trees.

Nashville, Tennessee, reported receiving over 0.47 inches of ice while parts of Mississippi received about 1 inch of ice accumulation.

Other areas, like Belzoni, MS and Rolling Fork, MS, as well as parts of Alabama and South Carolina received at least an inch of ice accumulation.

By Sunday, the storm had moved into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, bringing heavy snow and ice to Washington D.C. through New England.

The storm peaked in intensity throughout the day with snow rates of 2 inches per hour.

The National Airspace System listed 30 airports that were closed, including John F. Kennedy International, Reagan National, Newark Liberty and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which closed all air traffic until 8 p.m. that evening. Many airline disruptions extended into Monday.

New York City even suspended some subway lines Sunday afternoon as snow and sleet bombarded the area.

Both Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA announced the closure of their public-school systems for that Monday as well.

While the Northeast was slammed with heavy snow, the Southeast experienced isolated tornadoes , gusty winds and severe thunderstorms.

Parts of southeastern Mississippi , southern Alabama , the Florida panhandle and southwest Georgia were issued a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms.

The storm lingered until Jan. 26 when nearly a foot of snow was tallied across the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast.

More than 18 states totaled more than a foot of snow by early Monday.

In the Northeast, New York City recorded 11.4 inches of snow in Central Park as Boston hit 23.2 inches. Philadelphia tallied 9.3 inches of snow, while Baltimore, MD totaled 11.1 inches. This was the first double-digit snow event for Baltimore since 2016.

Winter storm aftermath: Impacts across more than 40 states

As the storm weakened and moved off the East Coast, it left a trail of destruction, ongoing power outages and major disruptions to daily life.

At least 82 people were killed across over a dozen states. The hardest-hit states were Mississippi and Kentucky, which were crippled by extreme ice accretion.

Travel was also heavily impacted, with more than 32,000 flights canceled nationwide throughout the storm, making it one of the most severe travel disruptions since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, heavy snow, ice and low visibility led to numerous multi-vehicle pileups across the country, forcing major interstates to close for days and leaving many people stranded.

Meanwhile, communities across the U.S. continued to suffer from paralyzing, large-scale power outages.

More than one million customers in the Southeast were left without electricity, with Mississippi and Tennessee among the hardest-hit states as Cold Weather Advisories remained in effect.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell, who has been on the ground in Oxford, MS throughout the storm, described the severity of the ice accretion.

She said the weight of the ice caused trees to suddenly snap, leading to extensive damage to infrastructure.

As lingering arctic cold continues to impede both the Northeast and the South, the lack of power poses a life-threatening risk while these regions work on repairing and face frigid temperatures.