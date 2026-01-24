Severe winter storm causes multi-vehicle pileup on Missouri highway

COLUMBIA, Missouri - Several semi-trucks were involved in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 44 near Columbia, MO, on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on social media that numerous semi-trucks had jackknifed near Mile Marker 163.

Photos show at least three tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

I-44 East was completely shut down for about two hours, but has since reopened.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District, road conditions continue to worsen as a severe winter storm impacts the area.

Officials advise avoiding unnecessary travel and to stay alert on the roads if one must venture out.

Most of the U.S. is currently facing a high-impact and historic winter storm that is delivering heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet, crippling ice and days of life-threatening travel conditions.

Temperatures are in the low single digits and up to five inches of snow is expected in parts of Missouri.

Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the potential damage associated with the severe winter storm.