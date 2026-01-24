Search
Severe winter storm causes multi-vehicle pileup on Missouri highway

Photos show at least three tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
COLUMBIA, Missouri - Several semi-trucks were involved in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 44 near Columbia, MO, on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on social media that numerous semi-trucks had jackknifed near Mile Marker 163.

TIMELINE: HISTORIC WINTER STORM BEGINS ITS SWEEP ACROSS THE COUNTRY, WHEN WILL IT REACH YOUR AREA?

Photos show at least three tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

Multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed on a highway in Missouri. 

(MSHP General HQ / FOX Weather)

I-44 East was completely shut down for about two hours, but has since reopened.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District, road conditions continue to worsen as a severe winter storm impacts the area.

CRIPPLING ICE THREATENS MILLIONS IN HISTORIC WINTER STORM PATH WITH MAJOR POWER OUTAGES AND TRAVEL ISSUES

Officials advise avoiding unnecessary travel and to stay alert on the roads if one must venture out.

The Missouri Department of Transportation clears highway as a severe winter storm impacts the region. At least five inches of snow is expected.

Missouri Department of Transportation clears highway

The Missouri Department of Transportation clears highway as a severe winter storm impacts the region. At least five inches of snow is expected.

Most of the U.S. is currently facing a high-impact and historic winter storm that is delivering heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet, crippling ice and days of life-threatening travel conditions.

Temperatures are in the low single digits and up to five inches of snow is expected in parts of Missouri.

LIVE UPDATES: DANGEROUS WINTER STORM BLASTS THE SOUTH AS POWER OUTAGES SKYROCKET

Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the potential damage associated with the severe winter storm.

Stay with FOX Weather for 24/7 coverage and get live updates on the storm as it blasts the nation with crippling ice and dangerous snow across a 2,300-mile path.

