Mississippi paralyzed by large-scale power outages, life-threatening ice as arctic air could slow recovery

OXFORD, Miss. – A historic winter storm slammed the South over the weekend, coating cities in ice and knocking out power for millions of residents.

Oxford and several other Mississippi cities reported more than an inch of ice accumulation, while over 1 million customers across the Southeast were left without electricity at the storm’s peak.

The extreme weather has created hazardous conditions on roads, caused widespread property damage, and left communities scrambling to restore basic services.

The massive storm system stretched 2,300 miles, affecting 245 million Americans from the Southern Plains to the Northeast.

Across the South, ice has been the primary threat, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving many areas virtually inaccessible. The FOX Forecast Center warned that the icy conditions could persist as frigid arctic air remains entrenched over the region, keeping temperatures bone-chilling.

Thousands of residents remain without power across portions of northeastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The heavy icing has downed trees and power lines, complicating restoration efforts.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits by early Monday morning, creating dangerous conditions for those still without power.

The FOX Forecast Center said reports in the Deep South are transitioning to Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories, reflecting the ongoing severity of the storm.

Oxford, Mississippi, has been among the hardest-hit areas. Ice accretion has exceeded an inch, prompting city officials to issue a shelter in place.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, numerous trees and power lines have collapsed due to the intense freeze, creating dangerous travel conditions and widespread outages.

Reports indicate that more than 150,000 Mississippians remain without electricity.

At the University of Mississippi, students are coping with power outages in the dorms and relying on backup generators to maintain essential functions. The freezing rain and low temperatures have created conditions that may slow efforts to restore electricity.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen’s daughter joined FOX Weather from the campus on Saturday, sharing updates on the conditions.

"There’s no snow, it’s just strictly ice," she said. Adding that many of the dorms are without power, making things pitch black.

She explained that they have generators, but the outlets don’t work, so students can’t charge their phones or use the microwave.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell, who has been on the ground in Oxford throughout the storm, described the severity of the ice accretion on Saturday.

She said the weight of the ice caused trees to snap suddenly, producing sounds residents compared to gunshots. The damage to local infrastructure has been extensive, and Lafayette County schools have canceled classes for the entire week as officials work to ensure safety.

On Saturday, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill spoke to FOX Weather about the city’s recovery efforts.

"I’m not sure there was any way to prepare for what we’ve experienced over the past 12 hours," Tannehill said. "It really looks like a tornado has gone through town," she added, referring to the widespread damage from fallen trees that blocked roads, damaged homes, and crushed vehicles.

Tannehill emphasized that city crews are working tirelessly to restore order and keep residents safe. "When you get dealt a hard blow, you get up and give it all you’ve got and that’s what our teams are doing right now," she said. Her priority is ensuring residents are safe and warm, clearing roads for first responders, and maintaining public safety during the ongoing crisis.

Although the storm has passed, major impacts will remain and may disrupt restoration efforts, with plummeting temperatures continuing to add to the freeze.

