Photos: Potentially historic storm unfolding across the U.S., bringing heavy snow and ice to millions

As a potentially historic winter storm is unfolding throughout the U.S., Winter Weather Alerts have now expanded to cover over 40 states. The system, spanning 2,300 miles and stretching from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, brings severe impacts of ice and snow.

From freezing rain in Georgia, snow in Texas and sleet in Arkansas, this massive storm has already started unleashing its path of impacting over 245 million Americans.

19 states and Washington D.C. are under a State of Emergency as Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for over 191 million people.

Both sleet and snow began falling across parts of Texas on Saturday morning and kids are taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has already seen 2 inches of snow, blanketing roads and neighborhoods, with much more on the way.

Half an inch of ice has been recorded in Idabel, Oklahoma, with reports of large limbs and trees snapping from the weight of the ice.

Arkansas has been hit with some heavy snow as the massive storm moves through, with Little Rock recording 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, shattering the previous daily record for snowfall of 4 inches set back in 1899.

Sleet has started to accumulate throughout parts of Louisiana, while three quarters of an inch of ice has been reported in Hall Summit.

Ice has already started to build up and bring down tree limbs in Epps, Louisiana, as well.

With ice and snow accumulations already started, the storm system will track through Monday and eventually reach the Northeast. Both snow and ice will continue to impact much of the country and their effects will likely continue well after the storm.