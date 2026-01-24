Search
Photos: Potentially historic storm unfolding across the U.S., bringing heavy snow and ice to millions

From freezing rain in Georgia, snow in Texas and sleet in Arkansas, this massive storm has already started unleashing its path of impacting over 245 million Americans.

A potentially historic winter storm is unfolding, tracking 2,300 miles across 40-plus states. 18 states are under a state of emergency, with 194 million Americans under Winter Storm Alerts. Stick with FOX Weather for the latest updates:

Massive Winter Storm Taking Shape Across 40-plus States

As a potentially historic winter storm is unfolding throughout the U.S., Winter Weather Alerts have now expanded to cover over 40 states. The system, spanning 2,300 miles and stretching from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, brings severe impacts of ice and snow. 

HISTORIC WINTER STORM BLASTS PLAINS WITH SNOW, ICE AS 245 MILLION ACROSS 40 STATES BRACE FOR MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

19 states and Washington D.C. are under a State of Emergency as Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for over 191 million people. 

Both sleet and snow began falling across parts of Texas on Saturday morning and kids are taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Ice builds up on trees in Texarkana, TX

Ice builds up on trees in Texarkana, TX

(Charlotte Belonie Hueter / FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has already seen 2 inches of snow, blanketing roads and neighborhoods, with much more on the way.

CRIPPLING ICE THREATENS MILLIONS IN HISTORIC WINTER STORM PATH WITH MAJOR POWER OUTAGES AND TRAVEL ISSUES

  • Kids play in the fresh snow in Haslet, TX.
    Image 1 of 7

    Kids play in the fresh snow in Haslet, TX. ( Lisa)

  • Sleet and snow fell over Celina TX, creating fun times in the snow
    Image 2 of 7

    Sleet and snow fell over Celina TX, creating fun times in the snow (Mathew Eberius)

  • Snow covers the streets and neighborhoods in Bethany, Oklahoma
    Image 3 of 7

    Snow covers the streets and neighborhoods in Bethany, Oklahoma (Jamie Winckler)

  • Snow looks like its turning icy in Texarkana, TX
    Image 4 of 7

    Snow looks like its turning icy in Texarkana, TX (Shelby Carmichael)

  • Snow blankets Oklahoma City
    Image 5 of 7

    Snow blankets Oklahoma City (Hannah Flores)

  • Birds enjoy the fresh snow in Cushing, OK
    Image 6 of 7

    Birds enjoy the fresh snow in Cushing, OK (Ginger Potts)

  • Snow blankets Spiro, Oklahoma
    Image 7 of 7

    Snow blankets Spiro, Oklahoma (Brandi Ward)

Half an inch of ice has been recorded in Idabel, Oklahoma, with reports of large limbs and trees snapping from the weight of the ice. 

WHAT ARE ICE STORMS AND WHY ARE THEY DANGEROUS?

Snow pelts Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday morning.

Snow pelts Jonesboro, Arkansas

Snow pelts Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday morning.

Arkansas has been hit with some heavy snow as the massive storm moves through, with Little Rock recording 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, shattering the previous daily record for snowfall of 4 inches set back in 1899.

Arkansas bore the early brunt of the sprawling winter storm that's expected to impact more than 40 states through the weekend. By early Saturday, some roads were blanketed by hazardous travel conditions. Little Rock recorded 6.0 inches of snow by Saturday morning, shattering the previous daily record for snowfall of 4.0 inches set back in 1899. Ashley Luningham, Public Information Officer for the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, told FOX Weather that state police have already helped drivers who were stranded earlier Saturday and detailed the other ways the state is prepared for the historic system.

Little Rock shatters 127-year-old snow record as winter storm batters Arkansas with snow, ice

Sleet has started to accumulate throughout parts of Louisiana, while three quarters of an inch of ice has been reported in Hall Summit. 

Sleet accumulation this morning in Keithville, Louisiana

Sleet accumulation this morning in Keithville, Louisiana

(Danielle Wilson / FOX Weather)

Ice has already started to build up and bring down tree limbs in Epps, Louisiana, as well.

Ice has already started to build and bring down tree limbs in Epps, Louisiana

Ice buildup brings down tree limbs in Epps, Louisiana

(Chase Miller / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With ice and snow accumulations already started, the storm system will track through Monday and eventually reach the Northeast. Both snow and ice will continue to impact much of the country and their effects will likely continue well after the storm.

