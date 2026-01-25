South encased in ice as winter storm turns deadly, more than 1M power outages reported across region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A dangerous situation is unfolding across the South, where significant ice accumulations knocked out power to more than 1 million customers by Sunday afternoon. Widespread icing was reported across East Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday, while freezing rain intensified Sunday across Middle Tennessee, including Nashville and the southern Appalachians.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two winter storm-related deaths Sunday morning in Caddo Parish. The department said two men died of hypothermia but no other information would be released.

Louisiana's Department of Transportation shared images of roadways in the northern part of the state covered in a layer of snow and ice, which is where the majority of the state's power outages were concentrated through Sunday.

Trees came crashing down in Nashville Sunday, as ice accumulations reached 0.5 inches and power outages mounted across the metro area through the day.

Tennessee officials encouraged people to stay home and avoid the dangerous travel conditions. State troopers responded to more than 600 calls for assistance statewide by Sunday afternoon, Major Travis Plotzer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told FOX News Multimedia Reporter Sarah Alegre.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, a major utility across the South, said freezing rain and sleet caused power interruptions across both TVA-owned transmission lines and local distribution networks in northern Mississippi, northern Alabama, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and parts of East Tennessee.

Nashville Electric Service reported nearly 216,000 customers were without power by Sunday afternoon. Social media video from across the city showed trees snapping and taking down power lines under the weight of the ice.

"I lost power. I think the entire neighborhood is out. I got out of my truck looking for breakfast, and I drove for about an hour," Nashville resident Brad Poe told Alegre.

"No power, nothing is open," said Poe.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Sunday that state offices would be closed through Tuesday.

The NBA postponed Sunday's Nuggets-Grizzlies game due to the winter weather in Memphis.

Parts of the Deep South also saw heavy icing with an inch of ice accretion reported over the weekend in both Belzoni and Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

An inch of ice accumulation can cause structural failures in power grids.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell said iced-over trees snapped throughout Oxford, Mississippi in the North Central Hills part of the state.

Campbell said the falling trees sounded like gunshots as limbs took down power lines. The city has issued shelter-in-place orders and warned residents to be prepared for a multi-day outage, as temperatures continue to plummet.

"It is a very dangerous situation here in Oxford," Campbell said Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported downed trees and ice on Interstate 20 in Warren County in the western part of the state Sunday.

Thousands of flights were canceled across the major air travel hubs of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Charlotte Douglas and Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday.

The storm forced more than a dozen regional airports to close across the Southeast Sunday afternoon.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the ice threat is expected to shift east into northeastern Georgia and the Carolinas through Sunday afternoon and into the evening, as cold arctic air is trapped against the Appalachians.