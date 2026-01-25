Arctic plunge: Polar vortex locks in snow, ice and life-threatening cold behind historic cross-country storm

Behind the historic winter storm that blasted 40 states this weekend, a dome of Arctic air associated with the polar vortex will bring days of life-threatening temperatures to much of the country, refreezing ice and snow, and potentially exacerbating widespread power outages caused by the sprawling system.

Bone-chilling temperatures have already taken hold across the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Northeast, as the Arctic air mass extends into the Southern Plains and Southeast.

Extreme Cold Warnings are currently in effect across much of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi through midday Monday — the states with the greatest concentration of outages.

Record low temperatures are possible across the Southern Plains on Monday. Temperatures in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Little Rock, Arkansas are forecast to drop into the single digits.

Dallas will likely not get out of the teens on Monday.

A widespread flash freeze existing of snow and ice on the ground could create another round of nearly impossible driving conditions for utility crews and first responders, setting up dangerous wait times in life-threatening cold for those without power.

Wind chill temperatures dropped to almost -50 degrees across most of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Saturday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Midwest, in particular, is entering a prolonged stretch where temperatures may not rise above freezing for the rest of the month.

Duluth, Minnesota is expected to drop to -40 degrees with the wind chill on Monday.

New York City will likely experience wind chills in the single digits for the rest of the week.

The Arctic plunge is being driven by a shift in a lobe of the polar vortex, which contains some of the coldest air on the planet. This part of the polar vortex has shifted south, unusually close to much of the eastern U.S. and will allow for the continuous waves of subfreezing temperatures to grip parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

The displacement of the polar vortex over the eastern half of the U.S. will usher in days of arctic cold through the end of January.