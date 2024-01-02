West Coast braces for feet of mountain snow, soaking rains due to series of storms

The western U.S. is bracing for a stormy week to start the new year as a series of powerful storms gets set to soak the region with drenching rains in the lower elevations and along the coast, as well as feet of snow to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and Cascades from California to Washington State.

It was a mostly quiet start to the new year, but the weather pattern across the U.S. will start to get more active with the approach of storm systems in the west and the threat of flooding along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida through the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a storm system over the Pacific Ocean will be approaching the West Coast on Tuesday and will bring periods of rain to coastal and lower elevations of the Pacific Northwest and California, as well as the potential for heavy snow in the higher elevations.

Several feet of snow possible in the Sierra Nevada, Cascades

Potential snow totals over the next week in the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



The NWS said that in the mountains, the higher elevations of the Northern Coastal Ranges, Klamath Mountains and the Sierra Nevada will experience moderate to locally heavy snow with totals of 6-12 inches starting Tuesday with locally higher amounts.

However, as the series of storms continues to pound the region over the next several days, snow totals will increase.

6 BASIC STEPS FOR PROPERLY MEASURING SNOW

Potential snow totals in California.

(FOX Weather)



"Over the next week with the second wave of energy moving onshore this week, bringing upwards of 24 to 36 inches of snow," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said. "Let me repeat, 24 to 36 inches. That’s two to three feet of snow for parts of the Sierra."

The snow is welcome news for those who love winter weather and outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding.

But travel could be dangerous if preparations aren’t made.

"It can be dangerous," Estime continued. "Especially on one of the 39 passes they have there in California."

DRIVING ON THE ICE AND DRIVING IN THE SNOW: WEATHER DRIVING TIPS FOR DRIVING IN INCLEMENT WEATHER

Potential snow totals in Washington State and Oregon.

(FOX Weather)



Several feet of snow is also expected in the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon.

Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass in eastern Washington are all expected to pick up the highest snow totals.

TRAVELING THIS WINTER? HERE'S WHAT TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

Winter Weather Alerts in effect.

(FOX Weather)



The NWS has issued several winter weather alerts for the first storm Tuesday into Wednesday, including a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories.

Mount Shasta, Crescent City and Happy Camp in California are included in the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Weather Advisories extend across the Sierra Nevada from east of Redding through Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes.

WHICH STATE HAS THE MOST SKI RESORTS? THE ANSWER MAY SURPRISE YOU

Storms to dump rain from California to Washington

While the higher elevations will need shovels, snowblowers and plows, the lower elevations will need the umbrellas and boots as rain pushes into the region from California to the Pacific Northwest.

The NWS says the highest rain totals will be found in Northern California, as well as western and coastal areas of Oregon and Washington.

As the week continues, the NWS says precipitation chances will shift to the south and east on Wednesday into portions of Southern California, the Great Basin and the Southwest.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Rain is forecast for coastal Southern California and the Desert Southwest with a wintry mix for lower elevation valleys in the Great Basin. However, the NWS says little to no accumulation is anticipated.

Generally speaking, rainfall totals will be around an inch or two in the Interstate 5 corridor, but coastal areas from north of San Francisco through the Olympic Mountains in Washington will likely see 2-3 inches of rain, with isolated spots of 3-5 inches over higher terrain over the next week.