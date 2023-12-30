Southern California faces renewed threat of massive waves, coastal flooding Saturday
High Surf Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect until Saturday afternoon along the central California coast, including the San Francisco area, and until Saturday night for Southern California, including the Los Angeles area. The conditions are expected to be the worst during high tide.
Coastal Flood Alerts in effect for California on Dec. 30, 2023.
Around San Francisco, Monterrey and Big Sur coasts, dangerously large waves of 28-33 feet are likely, with isolated waves as high as 40 feet. Farther south, waves are likely to reach 15-20 feet with sets to 25 feet around Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, while waves could be as high as 20 feet along Ventura and Los Angeles County beaches.
EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29:A surfer waits on a jetty on his way to enter the water as a large wave crashes near the beach December 29, 2023 in El Segundo, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Onlookers watch as large waves break near the beach on December 29, 2023 in Manhattan Beach, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Large waves break near the beach on December 28, 2023 in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas.
(Mario Tama)
CALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 29: A view of damaged areas at Seacliff State Beach as massive waves hit the coast and the state declared high surf and coastal flood warning, in Santa Cruz, California, United States on December 29, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 29: A view of damaged areas at Seacliff State Beach as massive waves hit the coast and the state declared high surf and coastal flood warning, in Santa Cruz, California, United States on December 29, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Large waves break near the beach on December 28, 2023 in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Surfers look on near a jetty as large waves break near the beach on December 29, 2023 in El Segundo, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Huntington Beach, CA - December 29: A crew with a front end loader moves a lifeguard tower across a flooded beach away from the crashing waves just south of the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, on Friday morning, December 28, 2023. Large waves continued to hit the coastline for the second day causing flooding and beach erosion. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: A person operates a jet ski as a large wave crashes over a jetty near the beach on December 29, 2023 in El Segundo, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California’s coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Ventura, CA - December 28: Ventura County fire helicopter patrols the coastline over heavy surf south of Ventura Pier on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA. Most of the pier was closed due to the surf. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Ventura, CA - December 28: A surfer at Surfer's Point contemplates his timing to enter the water as large waves pound the beach on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A heavy equipment operator removes sand and debris after huge waves caused damage and injuries, on December 29, 2023 in Ventura, California. Huge surf is battering the US West Coast, with rogue waves already sweeping away pedestrians and vehicles and inundating a hotel, and forecasters warning of more danger ahead for beach communities. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A 20 foot swell dwarfing the Ventura Pier.
(NWS Los Angeles)
Men watch from a balcony in Faria Beach as huge waves crash on the shore Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Ventura, CA.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris.
(@CHPscrz via X)
Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris.
(@CHPscrz via X)
Rio Del Mar Esplanade and Seacliff Beach are buried under debris.
(@CHPscrz via X)
The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf.
(City of Santa Cruz)
The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf.
(City of Santa Cruz)
The City of Santa Cruz closed the wharf, several beaches and a cliff walk due to the pounding surf.
(City of Santa Cruz)
Those are similar wave height forecasts that were in effect Thursday for those regions when massive waves overtook beaches and coastal roads, spawning multiple incidents that first responders had to attend to along the coastline.
FOX Weather is following extreme surf across California. Monster waves have already forced evacuations and closed roads from Southern to Northern California.
In Southern California's Ventura County, a massive wave crashed through and over beach barriers, sending a surge of water rushing inland and catching several onlookers by surprise. Video from the chaotic scene showed people scrambling to escape the wave with at least one car carried inland in the floodwaters.
Video captures moment massive wave smashes into beach spectators northwest of Los Angeles
Eight people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Police closed several beaches and piers up and down the coast and even evacuated some low-lying areas along the coast Thursday. Ventura County spent hours Thursday night and Friday creating a fresh mile-long sand barrier to help protect the shorelines against the advancing surf.
Monster wave after wave clobber the Capitola Pier and crash onto local businesses along the beach. Take a look at the inches of seafoam that look more like snow left behind.
After a brief break with lower surf Friday, seas were building again Saturday as powerful Pacific cyclones sent massive swells toward the West Coast. A storm offshore Wednesday measured at a peak minimum pressure of 960 millibars was followed close behind Thursday by another storm measuring as low as 970 millibars at its peak strength, according to NOAA surface analysis charts.
Satellite image shows a massive storm in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 28, 2023 generating damaging surf along California.
"These are forecast to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS conditions, as powerful waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures such as piers and jetties," NWS forecasters in Los Angeles wrote in their forecast discussion. "Overall, this is expected to be an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event that has not occurred in many years."
The surf threat was forecast to abate Sunday into early next week as the eastern Pacific gets a break from deep low-pressure storms.