Video captures moment massive wave smashes into beach spectators northwest of Los Angeles

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters in Ventura County said at least eight people were injured after a wave caught ocean onlookers off guard, smashing into their viewing location along the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The entire incident was captured on what appears to be a security camera that was pointed to where the sand meets Seward Avenue in the city of Ventura.

According to the National Weather Service in Oxnard, which services a large part of Southern California, the incident occurred as the ocean was around high tide at 11 a.m.

The video showed several onlookers were pushed off their feet due to the force of the water and floated down the roadway.

Due to the rough ocean conditions, Ventura County beaches and the pier were shut down, and locals said additional emergency response vehicles were on standby to respond to incidents.

WHAT IS A SNEAKER WAVE?

The NWS stated the Ventura County incident was not an infamous rogue or sneaker wave and was simply an angry ocean occurring at high tide.

None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening, and it was one of several incidents first responders worked along the coastline.

Ventura County firefighters also responded to the Oxnard Harbor where a fisherman fell overboard into the chilly water on Thursday evening.

Firefighters said the boater was able to make it ashore and was being assessed for injuries by emergency personnel.

MASSIVE WAVES FLOOD CALIFORNIA BEACH TOWNS AS EVACUATIONS ORDERED

Alerts warning of high surf, flooding and rip currents extended along the coastline of fiver western states, with the expectations that impacts could last through New Year’s weekend.

"Tremendous wave energy across the coastal waters generating EXTREMELY DANGEROUS conditions at the beaches will continue through this weekend. Overall, this is expected to be an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event that has not occurred in many years. Take caution and heed the direction of local authorities and lifeguards," the NWS office in Oxnard stated.

Around sunset, heavy equipment was spotted being offloaded onto the beach in the city of Ventura.

A local public information officer stated that dozers would work through the night to reinforce a berm, which serves as a last line of defense between the community and the ocean.