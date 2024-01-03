Massive waves forecast in California renew dangerous surf threat

SAN FRANCISCO – Dangerous waves are again slamming into the California coast this week after massive surf caused flooding and injuries less than a week ago.

Hazardous waves are back again Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of coastal flooding this weekend and another round of high surf likely late in the weekend for many California beaches.

High Surf Advisories are in place from San Diego to San Francisco through Thursday night. The surf is expected to build on Wednesday, with peak wave heights on Thursday.

Surfline Pacific Forecast Manager Schaler Perry said that while California has been short on precipitation this winter, the state is experiencing "a classic El Niño winter on the surf front."

"We've got more in store through the end of this week and the weekend. So really just a ton of surf in the North Pacific, in a really active phase right now," Perry said.

Surf advisories for California.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service warn of dangerous rip currents, elevated surf and sneaker waves, which may take beachgoers by surprise.

Beachgoers should stay out of the water, remain near lifeguard towers and avoid rock jetties.

The highest surf is forecast for exposed west- and northwest-facing beaches on the Pacific coast.

The first round of large breaking waves began Wednesday, with waves forecast to be up to 23 feet for Northern California, including San Francisco and coastal North Bay. Small Craft Advisories are also in place for mariners in the San Francisco Bay Area through Thursday night.

The highest surf for Los Angeles County beaches will be on west-facing beaches, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are forecast for San Diego County's coastal areas through Thursday night.

There is a minimal risk of coastal flooding through Thursday, but another round of high surf is likely this weekend, which could increase the flooding threat.

California's massive wave streak continues

The latest round of High Surf Advisories comes less than a week after the California coast experienced another monster wave event fueled by a powerful Pacific storm.

Perry said the swell last week was one of the largest for California in over 40 years.

At least eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries in Ventura County when a huge wave caught onlookers by surprise. Waves up to 40 feet overtook beaches and coastal roads, damaging homes and businesses.

This week's waves will not be as large as California experienced over New Year's weekend.

Wave forecast.

Last week, the Central Coast saw waves between 28 and 33 feet, with isolated waves up to 40 feet in some areas. This week, the forecast includes waves up to 23 feet.

Southern California, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, is forecast to see waves between 10 and 15 feet through Thursday night. Last week, sets were breaking over 25 feet.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the forecast through Thursday calls for waves up to 12 feet. Last week, the forecast included waves up to 20 feet.