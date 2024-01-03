Video shows aftermath of vehicle veering off road, flipping over in snowy California

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Video shared Wednesday shows an upturned vehicle in a snowy ravine in the northern California town of Truckee.

The accident occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 and east of the Donner Pass Rest Area, according to California Highway Patrol - Truckee.

The footage starts off with a shot of police SUVs parked on the side of the road. The shoulder and hillside are blanketed in snow, and the road itself looks slick with a powdery veneer.

In the snow are tire tracks that lead from the road, through brush and down into the ravine.

A closer look reveals, amid the snow-covered brush and evergreens, a vehicle that had flipped over and crashed onto its hood.

"We cannot emphasize this enough!! SLOW DOWN during winter driving conditions!!" said CHP - Truckee on their social media post about the accident.

They noted that the driver of the vehicle was able to escape with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, a storm system struck the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where Truckee is located.

The storm covered the area with snow, causing a number of spinouts and leading to a temporary closure of I-80 near Truckee and other parts along the interstate.

The area is expected to see more than a foot of snow over the next seven days, according to the FOX Forecast Center.