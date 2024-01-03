3 rounds of storms eye South with flooding, severe weather threats through early next week

The new year is starting stormy across the South, with three systems expected to bring rounds of rain through early next week.

The first of three rounds of active weather is ongoing and will continue to impact the Gulf Coast states on Wednesday.

"In places like Louisiana, it's going to be a soggy first half of the day, but will rebound for the evening commute," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said this system is not connected to the first noteworthy winter storm of the new year that could impact at least 20 states from Texas to New England. That system comes later in the week.

An area of low pressure located just off the coast of Louisiana is the cause for Wednesday's rain, which will move east along the Interstate 10 corridor.

An active weather pattern takes shape across the Lower 48 over the next several days.

(FOX Weather)



While pockets of heavy rain are expected, they should be relatively short-lived, and therefore, little to no flash flooding is expected. On a positive note, the rain will benefit Louisiana's drought-stricken areas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A more significant rain event – one that could become a nor'easter and produce flooding – will impact the region from Friday into Saturday.

"Round two is a little more potent, and we have a higher chance of some more substantial rain totals, especially from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle," Merwin said. "Look at the rain totals from New Orleans to Pensacola. We have a good potential here, about 2 inches of rain. Those are areas that don't need it as much as other locations."

A look at the rain forecast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Abundant moisture and a warm front forming near the Gulf Coast will provide a focus for heavy rain, the FOX Forecast Center said. This could lead to some flash flooding.

The rain could also impact travel, especially at major airports such as Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

There is some concern for a few severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening across Florida, though specific details remain uncertain, as it depends on the exact track of the system, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

"Round three, we escalate it even more with a chance of severe weather that's timing up for Monday," Merwin said.

On Monday, a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather was issued from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center from southeastern Texas along I-10 all the way into the Florida Panhandle.

A look at the severe weather outlook for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



"Early indications from the Storm Prediction Center are always worth giving a lot of respect to because it's a good indicator of the direction the forecast is trending," Merwin said.

Given the very strong forecast wind shear – the change in wind speed and/or direction with height – supercells and lines of storms capable of producing both tornadoes and damaging winds appear possible.

This severe weather threat may continue farther east on Tuesday into parts of Florida, Georgia and into the Carolinas, the FOX Forecast Center said.