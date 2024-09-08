Tropical Storm Francine forms in Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Watch issued along Louisiana coast

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Francine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and will threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast this week with flooding rain, life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.

The current National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast calls for a dangerous Category 1 hurricane landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

"There is an increasing risk of damaging hurricane-force winds in portions of southern Louisiana beginning Wednesday, where a Hurricane Watch is now in effect," the NHC said, in addition to "an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge inundation for portions of the upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect."

Texas, Louisiana begin preparing for Francine

As Francine approaches the Texas coast, Shell has taken precautionary measures by pausing drilling operations at its Perdido and Whale offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico – both of which lie directly in the storm's path.

In Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Anthony Bartie issued an emergency declaration Monday ahead of Francine. The declaration activates emergency response plans and protocols throughout the parish, including DeQuincy, Iowa, Lake Charles, Sulphur, Vinton and Westlake.

Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Jared Maze is urging residents to be ready, especially those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes, and is encouraging them to be prepared to evacuate if needed. Sandbagging stations have also been established throughout the state.

In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, along with local and state officials as preparations are made for Francine's landfall.

"This storm is expected to bring threats of heavy rain, gusty to damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes," she said. "I want to encourage everyone to make preparations now."

Francine, which had been known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, comes as we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Right on schedule, forecasters are tracking multiple areas of concern for potential development this week.

What's the latest with Tropical Storm Francine?

Here's the latest information on Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Francine is located about 245 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande or about 480 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Tropical Storm Francine?

Because of Francine's threat, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are now in effect for large sections of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Mississippi. Tropical Storm Watches are also in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.

The Hurricane Watch stretches along the Louisiana coast from Cameron eastward to Grand Isle.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Where is Tropical Storm Francine going?

The NHC said Tropical Storm Francine is expected to remain just offshore of Mexico's northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday, then approach the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to intensify through Wednesday and will likely become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S.'s northwestern Gulf Coast.

The Texas Gulf Coast will experience heavy rain and a storm surge as the storm intensifies and moves along the coast. Places like Galveston, Houston and Beaumont are expected to see several inches of rain, which could trigger flash flooding. Louisiana could see as much as 5-8 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The NHC has released its flight plan for the next few days, which includes multiple flights scheduled to sample the environment around Tropical Storm Francine.

The Hurricane Hunters will be flying routinely throughout the next few days to obtain "fixes" on the exact position of the storm's center.