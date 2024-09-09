Hurricane Francine takes aim at Louisiana coast as millions prepare for life-threatening impacts

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Francine has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. The storm is expected to bring significant flooding, a dangerous storm surge and damaging winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Multiple parishes in Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuation orders, as state and local leaders urged people to prepare for the storm's fury.

Heavy rain is hitting South Texas as the storm intensifies offshore on Tuesday. Eventually, that rain will move north into places like Galveston, Houston and Beaumont, where an inch or two of rain could trigger flash flooding.

As Francine approaches the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, Shell has taken precautionary measures by pausing drilling operations at its Perdido and Whale offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico – both of which lie directly in the storm's path.

Louisiana will bear the brunt of this storm. The state could see as much as 10 inches of rain, damaging hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge up to 10 feet at the coast.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Anthony Bartie issued an emergency declaration Monday ahead of Francine's arrival in Louisiana. The declaration activates emergency response plans and protocols throughout the parish, including in towns such as DeQuincy, Iowa, Lake Charles, Sulphur, Vinton and Westlake.

Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Jared Maze urged residents to be ready, especially those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes. He encouraged them to be prepared to evacuate if needed. Sandbagging stations have also been established throughout the state.

Evacuation orders were issued for southern parts of Cameron Parish, including all areas south of the Kelso Bayou Bridge. Parish officials are also urging people who do not live in those communities but live in flood-prone areas to consider evacuating.

All New Orleans Public Schools will dismiss students early on Tuesday as a precautionary measure ahead of likely-Hurricane Francine. To assess the storm's impact, the schools will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, along with local and state officials, as preparations are made for Francine's landfall.

"This storm is expected to bring threats of heavy rain, gusty to damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes," she said. "I want to encourage everyone to make preparations now."

Hurricane Francine, which was a tropical storm, comes at the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters are also tracking two other areas for potential development this week.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Francine is located about 135 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande or about 360 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Hurricane Francine?

A hurricane threat is looming over the U.S. Gulf Coast, with alerts in place from Texas to Alabama.

The NHC has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Louisiana coast from Cameron to Grand Isle, which includes Baton Rouge. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings now extend from far eastern Texas to Mississippi.

A Hurricane Watch is in place for Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and metropolitan New Orleans.

Where is Hurricane Francine going?

The status of preparations for Hurricane Francine.

According to the NHC, Hurricane Francine is expected to remain just offshore of Mexico's northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday, then approach the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines Wednesday.

Hurricane Francine is forecast to intensify through Wednesday's landfall.

The Texas Gulf Coast will experience heavy rain and a storm surge as the storm intensifies and moves along the coast.

Places such as Galveston, Houston and Beaumont are expected to see several inches of rain, which could trigger flash flooding. Louisiana could see 5-8 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge.