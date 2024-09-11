Louisiana residents scramble for supplies ahead of Hurricane Francine

LAFAYETTE, La. – As Hurricane Francine approaches Louisiana, state and local leaders are urging residents to prepare for the storm's wrath.

The Category 1 hurricane is set to slam the state with expected landfall Wednesday afternoon. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the state and much of the northern Gulf Coast, as residents brace for a storm surge of up to 10 feet, heavy rainfall and powerful winds.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, a sense of urgency has gripped the community as residents rush to secure essential supplies.

Precious Jones captured the scene at a local Walmart on Monday. Bottled water shelves were nearly empty as people scrambled to stock up before the storm.

"There were barely any (bottles) there, and what was there, people were rushing to grab before anyone else," Jones said.

Widespread power outages, severe flooding and significant property damage are anticipated, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A video released by the St. Bernard Parish government shows a self-serve sandbag station in Chalmette, which was one of several locations open to the public Tuesday as residents prepared for Francine.

The Louisiana National Guard said it is prepared to provide critical support during and after Francine, with dozens of helicopters, boats and hundreds of high-water vehicles staged.

Additionally, Guardsmen have strategically distributed essential supplies, including 1.1 million liters of water, 1 million MREs and 55,000 tarps, to aid in relief efforts.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration.

Multiple parishes have issued mandatory evacuation orders, urging residents to seek safety from the life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds expected to begin impacting Louisiana later Wednesday.